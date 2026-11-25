The Sacramento Kings have officially been eliminated from NBA Cup contention with a 0-3 record in Group Play, but are still frantically searching for a win in Wednesday's matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are still alive in the NBA Cup after splitting their first two games, but the Kings would love to spoil their chances while picking up their third win of the season.

The Kings recently snapped an eight-game losing streak by beating the Boston Celtics, but then fell back down with a blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Warriors are in a similar situation, coming off a win over the Celtics to snap a five-game losing streak, and are likely licking their lips ahead of this matchup against the Kings.

However, the Kings have a clear opportunity to get back in the win column against the Warriors on Wednesday night, with a clear health advantage potentially giving them the break they need.

Kings injury report

Apr 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) fouls Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings are as healthy as they've been all season heading into Wednesday's matchup, with only Ben Simmons, who is out for the season, and Maxime Raynaud, who is still waiting to make his season debut, listed on their injury report. Sacramento's full injury report:

Maxime Raynaud - OUT (right patella subluxation)

Ben Simmons - OUT (right Achilles tendon repair / surgery)

As a reminder, Raynaud suffered this knee injury in Sacramento's preseason matchup against the Warriors on October 10, and the Kings are still waiting for him to return. They are obviously eager to get their backup center back on the floor, especially with Dylan Cardwell struggling this season, but they will still have to wait a bit longer.

Warriors injury report

Oct 16, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg (1) stands with guard Stephen Curry (30) during a break in the action against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To give the Kings an extra boost, the Warriors will be shorthanded for Wednesday's game. Stephen Curry is now set to miss his sixth consecutive game, and the Warriors are just 1-5 since he went down with an injury five minutes into their October 11 matchup against the Houston Rockets.

Not only will Curry be sidelined, but the Warriors have also listed star rookie Yaxel Lendeborg as questionable, as Golden State could be severely lacking against the Kings. The Warriors' full injury report:

Yaxel Lendeborg - QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Brandon Williams - QUESTIONABLE (left hamstring strain)

Jimmy Butler III - OUT (right ACL repair / surgery)

Stephen Curry - OUT (right oblique tear)

Moses Moody - OUT (left patellar tendon repair / surgery)

Kristaps Porzingis - OUT (not with team)

Obviously, the Warriors miss having Curry on the floor, especially considering how well he was playing to start the season, and to make matters worse, they have also been without backup point guard Brandon Williams. The Warriors could get Williams back in the lineup after a six-game absence, which would give the team a huge boost.

They will obviously also be monitoring Lendeborg's status, as he has had an incredible start to his NBA career, and we could get a Rookie of the Year-caliber matchup between him and Darius Acuff Jr. if he is good to go.

The Kings and Warriors are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT in San Francisco on Wednesday.

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