The Sacramento Kings were plagued by injuries before the 2026-27 season even started. Ben Simmons, who excitingly signed with the Kings over the offseason, suffered a torn Achilles tendon before opening night. Maxime Raynaud suffered a right patellar subluxation in their preseason game against the Golden State Warriors and has yet to suit up this season.

However, that could change soon. On Wednesday, the Kings assigned Raynaud to their G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, as they ramp up his return-to-play process.

"As part of his recovery process, Max practiced with Stockton today. He was a full participant, including 5v5. He continues to make progress towards his return to the court," a league source told Kings insider James Ham.

Good news:



OFFICIAL: @SacramentoKings assign Maxime Raynaud to the @StocktonKings — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) November 25, 2026

The Kings initially announced that Raynaud would be re-evaluated two weeks after the injury, and six weeks later, it finally looks like we are getting close to seeing him return to action.

What Raynaud brings to the Kings

So far this season, the Kings' frontcourt has been lacking. Not only have they dealt with injuries, with both Dylan Cardwell and Precious Achiuwa missing time, but they have just been lacking overall. Sure, star center Domantas Sabonis has found ways to make an impact, but Cardwell has been underwhelming as Sacramento's backup, and they could certainly use Raynaud in this position.

Last season, on his way to an All-Rookie selection, Raynaud averaged 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 57.1% from the field. He is a very talented 7-footer, especially on the offensive side of the ball, who should be able to make a bigger impact as the Kings' backup center than Cardwell has.

Your Western Conference @Kia Rookie of the Month for March...



Maxime Raynaud of the Sacramento Kings! https://t.co/w33lDfd18J pic.twitter.com/CoTYU6rcFF — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2026

After the All-Star break last season, Raynaud really came on to look like the Kings' new franchise center, averaging 17.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists through 26 games, while shooting 59.2% from the field and 39.4% from deep. If he can return to the floor and make a similar impact, the Kings would be in much better shape, but we should expect him to be even better than last season.

Raynaud spent his offseason with the French national team, playing alongside NBA star centers Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert, and should have improved from that experience. Sure, he might not get the same opportunities as last season, when he greatly benefited from Domantas Sabonis' absence, but he should still make an impact in a second-string role.

Sacramento's projected second unit

With Raynaud inching closer to a return, what should we expect from the Kings' second unit? Recently, they have favored a second unit of Malik Monk, Emanuel Sharp, Leaky Black, Precious Achiuwa, and Dylan Cardwell. We likely won't see the Kings run an 11-man rotation with Raynaud back, so it could come down to leaving Cardwell on the bench.

Mar 29, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cardwell has averaged just nine minutes in the Kings' last three games, while totaling zero points and 12 rebounds. Even though Cardwell is a valuable rebounder and rim protector, Raynaud provides much more to the game, which should help the Kings' second unit. If they have to phase Cardwell out of the rotation to find minutes for Raynaud, then so be it.

Raynaud remains sidelined for Wednesday night's game against the Warriors, but we should get further updates soon about his season debut.

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