2026-27 Kings Roster: Contracts, Options, and Depth Chart

As the 2026-27 NBA season inches closer, the Sacramento Kings roster is looking more and more final by the day as veterans Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Malik Monk all remain on the team after an offseason of speculation. There are still questions about LaVine's role, and recent rumors of the Kings bringing in another guard to mentor Darius Acuff Jr, but other than a few final spots here or there, the roster seems set for next season as a whole.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the Kings' contracts, options, and depth chart with the roster as it currently stands.

Contracts

The Kings' contracts can be broken down into three main categories: small, medium, and large. Standing alone at the high end of the spectrum are LaVine and Sabonis.

• Zach LaVine: 2026-27 – $49.0 million

• Domantas Sabonis: 2026-27 – $45.5 million, 2027-28 - $48.6 million

Thankfully for the Kings, LaVine's contract is set to come off the books after this season, but Sabonis still has another year at $48.6 million for the 2027-28 season. Only time will tell if it will be the Kings paying him that money, or if they'll be able to find a trade partner to take on Sabonis' contract at the trade deadline or next offseason.

Standing in the middle ground is the trio of De'Andre Hunter, Keegan Murray, and Malik Monk. This is the area where the Kings are lacking intermediate contracts. That can make trades harder to pull off, especially with Murray being likely off the table. Hunter could end up being the Kings best trade chip at the deadline as an expiring contract who plays a position of need across the league.

• De’Andre Hunter: 2026-27 – $24.9 million

• Keegan Murray: 2026-27 – $24.1 million, 2027-28 – $26.1 million, 2028-29 – $28.0 million, 2029-30 – $29.9 million, 2030-31 – $31.9 million

• Malik Monk: 2026-27 – $20.2 million, 2027-28 – $21.6 million (PO)

Making up the rest of the roster is a myriad of rookie deals, minimum deals, and two-way contracts. Again, not many players the Kings can combine here to make bigger-money deals work, given that most of these players are likely going to finish out the year in Sacramento.

• Darius Acuff Jr: 2026-27 – $8.0 million, 2027-28 – $8.4 million, 2028-29 – $8.8 million (TO), 2029-30 – $11.2 million (TO)

• Precious Achiuwa: 2026-27 – $5.5 million, 2027-28 – $5.8 million

• Nique Clifford: 2026-27 – $3.3 million, 2027-28 – $3.4 million, 2028-29 – $6.0 million (TO)

• Alex Karaban: 2026-27 – $2.9 million, 2027-28 – $3.1 million, 2028-29 – $3.2 million (TO), 2029-30 – $5.9 million (TO)

• Daeqwon Plowden: 2026-27 – $2.4 million, 2027-28 – $2.7 million

• Maxime Raynaud: 2026-27 – $2.2 million, 2027-28 – $2.5 million

• Dylan Cardwell: 2026-27 – $2.2 million, 2027-28 – $2.5 million, 2028-29 – $2.7 million (TO)

• Emanuel Sharp: 2026-27 – $1.4 million, 2027-28 – $2.3 million, 2028-29 – $2.7 million (TO)

• Jonathan Mogbo: 2026-27 – Two-Way

• Adam Flagler: 2026-27 – Two-Way

Options

Feb 23, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) reacts after a three point basket during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings don't have a lot of options this offseason, as they've already parted ways with DeMar DeRozan thanks to his non-guaranteed deal. They do still have a slight caveat to that deal, as they have until the end of August to decide if they want to pay DeRozan his $10 million outright or stretch it over three seasons.

Sacramento does have an upcoming decision on Nique Clifford right before the season starts for his third-year team option. Expect them to pick that up on or before the 10/31 deadline.

Depth-Cart

Jan 22, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) shakes hands with forward Keegan Murray (13) during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Scott Perry has quietly put together a balanced team, at least in comparison to seasons past for the Kings. For years, the Kings have been undersized and outmatched on the wings, but they actually have a decent amount of size between their small and power forwards.

• PG: Acuff, Sharp, Flagler

• SG: LaVine, Monk, Plowden

• SF: Hunter, Clifford

• PF: Murray, Achiuwa, Karaban, Mogbo

• C: Sabonis, Raynaud, Cardwell

There are still gaps and question marks about the rotation, especially at the point guard position behind Acuff, but that seems to be at the top of the to-do list for the rest of the offseason. The roster as is should give Doug Christie multiple options for rotations and allow him to experiment with combinations throughout the season.

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