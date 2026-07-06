Kings Cut Ties With DeMar DeRozan in Expected Roster Move

The Sacramento Kings roster turnover continues, as they've officially parted ways with All-Star DeMar DeRozan after two seasons together. DeRozan will become an unrestricted free agent and likely sign with a contender, something the Kings weren't looking to do any time soon. The hope was that DeRozan may be able to fetch something in a trade for DeRozan, but with his higher price point and knowledge that he would likely be waived , a market never materialized.

Just in: The Sacramento Kings are waiving DeMar DeRozan, making the six-time All-Star one of the top free agents, sources tell ESPN. The sides worked collaboratively on this resolution after exploring trade routes. pic.twitter.com/IsSZXhV4An — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2026

It's a move that makes sense for both sides, as DeRozan is on the tail end of his Hall-of-Fame-worthy career and the Kings are starting fresh with Darius Acuff Jr. and the rest of the young players on the roster. Sacramento will clear up 30 minutes of playing time and larger roles for Nique Clifford, Emanuel Sharp, and the rest of the young guys, and DeRozan can go somewhere to add scoring either as another option in the starting lineup or as a scorer off the bench.

Kings Saving Money

Thankfully for the Kings, they won't be on the hook for all of DeRozan's salary for the year, as just $10 million was guaranteed. They'll have until the end of August to decide if they are going to pay out that $10 million this year, or stretch it over three years to save more money this offseason.

League source confirms that the Sacramento Kings have waived DeMar DeRozan. They have until August 31 to decide if they will use the stretch provision on his $10 million in guaranteed salary for this season or just pay it out. ESPN first with the news. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) July 6, 2026

While DeRozan still played well in his two seasons in Sacramento, it's hard to call it a success. He averaged 20.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.4 rebounds on 48.6% shooting from the field and 32.5% from three, but wasn't able to take the Kings to the next level like many hoped he would.

The goal was for him to be the third option behind De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, but those dreams quickly fizzled out in the 2024-25 season when the team got off to a rocky start. And from there, it was history. Mike Brown was fired, Fox was traded, and now DeRozan is the latest veteran out the door in Sacramento.

Nov 10, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and guard-forward DeMar DeRozan (10) react after Fox scores in overtime during a game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

To give DeRozan credit, he never complained or was a problem in the locker room, at least not reportedly. He was a consummate professional who came in and did his job night in and night out. His skill set just wasn't what the Kings truly needed at the time.

The rookie trio of Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell often talked about how much they were able to learn from the 17-year veteran. The Kings may not have won many games last year, but hopefully DeRozan's leadership and the way he led by example helped kickstart the rebuild and cultural identity that Sacramento was trying to build last season.

Scott Perry and the Kings front office's main goal this offseason has always appeared to be moving off the veteran contracts of DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Malik Monk. It's looking like getting off the other three is going to be easier said than done, but it's one thing off the to-do list for the Kings that always felt like a formality and just a matter of time.

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