Ranking the Kings' Three Biggest X-Factors Next Season

The Sacramento Kings are already flying under the radar this offseason, with their expectations as low as ever. Especially after waiving DeMar DeRozan and letting Russell Westbrook walk in free agency, the Kings have signaled a new rebuild era, but that does not mean they will be a bottom-feeder.

With former All-Stars Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine leading the way, along with seventh-overall pick and electric point guard Darius Acuff Jr. being the most notable newcomer, the Kings could surprise some people next season. However, they will need their supporting cast to step up. Here are the Kings' three biggest X-factors for next season:

3. Malik Monk

Apr 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) brings the ball upcourt against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is hard to determine what kind of role Malik Monk will have in Sacramento due to their overloaded backcourt and likelihood to favor the young guys. However, if given the opportunity to be their sixth man, Monk will play a vital role in the Kings' success.

Monk, 28, is coming off his worst season since arriving in Sacramento, but he could be in store for a much bigger 2026-27 campaign. Monk is the Kings' most reliable ball-handler on the bench, so we could even see the veteran back up Acuff Jr. at point guard.

If he can bounce back and find his rhythm offensively, especially as a primary playmaker off the bench, Monk will undoubtedly be one of the Kings' most important players next season.

2. De'Andre Hunter

Feb 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward De'Andre Hunter (15) reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

De'Andre Hunter is expected to start for the Kings next season, but is one of the least-talked-about players on the roster. Hunter was traded to the Kings at February's deadline, but suffered a season-ending eye injury in just his second game with the franchise. We have yet to truly see what Hunter can do in a Kings uniform, and we should all be intrigued to see how he fits alongside Keegan Murray.

Playing just 45 games between the Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers, Hunter did not have his best season. However, if he can get closer to his 2024-25 form, when he averaged 17 points per game while playing valuable defense and shooting 40% from beyond the arc, the Kings would be in a great spot.

The Kings' forward depth is a bit questionable, so getting Hunter to step up would be great. We will likely also see what he can do in a bench role at points during the season, with the Kings potentially experimenting with Precious Achiuwa in the starting lineup. Regardless, we should finally see the 28-year-old forward make an impact in Sacramento.

1. Maxime Raynaud

Mar 29, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If what we saw last season is any indication, Maxime Raynaud remains one of the Kings' most valuable players at his best. Raynaud, 23, was named to the All-Rookie Second Team, averaging 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, stepping up big time while Sabonis was injured.

While Raynaud is expected to move back to the bench with Sabonis returning, he has the potential to be one of the league's most valuable backup centers. If Raynaud can take a legitimate sophomore leap, the Kings would be in an incredible position next season, and even more importantly, it would improve their future outlook.

Raynaud has all the tools to be a successful NBA center, and if the Kings can get him to piece everything together, we could see an incredible ascension.

Of course, there are other very important players in Sacramento. We know what we're getting from guys like Sabonis, LaVine, and Murray, but if these three can step up accordingly, the Kings would be in a great spot and likely exceed expectations.

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