Predicting the Kings' Top-Five Leading Scorers Next Season

The Sacramento Kings retained most of their team from last season, besides veterans DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook, while also making key additions to their young core. Although they are certainly in a rebuilding phase, the Kings have some talent to build around next season, especially on the offensive end.

With a new-look lineup centered around Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Darius Acuff Jr., here is how I project the Kings' top-five scorers next season will pan out.

5. Malik Monk

Apr 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) brings the ball upcourt against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: 14 PPG

Malik Monk is coming off a down year where he struggled to make a consistent impact, but the Kings might need him to step up next season. Just three seasons ago, Monk finished as the runner-up in NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting. Next season, he could carve out a role as the Kings' backup point guard, and the team will likely need him to be a primary ball-handler, playmaker, and scorer off the bench.

It would be hard to envision Monk getting back to the 17 PPG he was at two seasons ago, but he should improve from his 12.5 PPG from last year. We could also see guys like De'Andre Hunter or Maxime Raynaud take this spot as the Kings' fifth-leading scorer, but Monk seems to be a safe bet here.

4. Keegan Murray

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) dribbles against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: 15 PPG

While we should see Keegan Murray's role increase after the team waived DeRozan, he still sits as the offense's fourth option. If Murray can improve his efficiency from last season, when he shot 42% from the field and 27.7% from beyond the arc, we should undoubtedly see him take a scoring leap. However, he is still likely to take a backseat for now.

It would be incredible to see Murray get closer to the 17-20 PPG range, and he certainly could under the right circumstances, especially as he improves his on-ball skills. But until the Kings part with Zach LaVine and/or Domantas Sabonis, he will remain the team's fourth option offensively.

3. Darius Acuff Jr.

Feb 28, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) attempts a free throw against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: 16 PPG

It is hard to exactly pinpoint how Darius Acuff Jr. will perform as a rookie, but given he will likely have a green light offensively, we should see his impressive scoring ability on full display. The 19-year-old averaged 23.5 PPG at Arkansas and 20.8 PPG through five Summer League games, already showing what he is capable of.

Sure, Acuff Jr.'s efficiency is not expected to be great in his rookie year, but his shot output should certainly translate to a high-scoring season, regardless of how efficiently he shoots the ball. As the Kings' starting point guard, Acuff Jr. will have the ball in his hands enough to be a top-three scorer on the team.

2. Domantas Sabonis

Nov 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: 19 PPG

Before an injury-plagued 2025-26 campaign that limited him to just 19 games, Domantas Sabonis was one of the NBA's most consistent big men. He averaged 18.5+ PPG for six consecutive years leading up to his underwhelming 2025-26 season, and we should see him get back to the dominant center we are used to seeing.

We should see Sabonis with the ball in his hands a lot as the Kings try to take some pressure off their lead rookie, which should translate to an impressive season offensively. The only worry for Sabonis is the Kings potentially letting Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell steal some of his minutes, but regardless, he should get plenty of opportunities.

1. Zach LaVine

Jan 14, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: 22 PPG

While there are plenty of questions about Zach LaVine's future in Sacramento, if he stays put throughout the season and keeps his starting role, he will undoubtedly be the team's leading scorer. LaVine is the most proven scorer on the Kings' roster, with six consecutive seasons of 23+ PPG (min. 40 games played).

While LaVine might not reach that 23 PPG mark that we are used to seeing, he should undoubtedly eclipse 20 PPG, especially now that he is no longer sharing the ball with DeRozan. It will be interesting to see how LaVine and Acuff Jr. perform in a backcourt together, but there is some promise that they can thrive offensively

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