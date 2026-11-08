3 Point Guard Options For Kings After Trading Away Nique Clifford

In a season of figuring out what works and what doesn't, the next domino has fallen for the Sacramento Kings. Nique Clifford is headed to the Oklahoma City Thunder for two future second-round picks, leaving the Kings with 13 players under contract, meaning they have two weeks to sign someone and raise their roster to 14.

The Kings' biggest need is a backup point guard for Darius Acuff Jr., as the rookie is averaging an NBA-leading 36.9 minutes per game (yup, you read that right). That's just not sustainable for a 19-year-old rookie finding his NBA footing. Here are three players the Kings could look at to help spell Acuff going forward.

Sean Pedulla

Sean Pedulla is the easiest option logistically for the Kings. He's already on a two-way contract with the organization, and the Kings could convert his contract to a standard deal at any time. The 24-year-old point guard had a great debut for the Stockton Kings last night, finishing with 25 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists on 9-of-20 from the field and 5-of-12 from three.

Sean Pedulla is a FLAMETHROWER! 🔥



The G League’s reigning Kia Rookie of the Year scored 18 PTS in the first half for the @StocktonKings.



Watch LIVE on the NBA App! 📲 pic.twitter.com/EllBHpVzZX — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 8, 2026

It's the three-point shooting that really stands out for Pedulla, which would instantly help bring the Kings more three-point volume (and hopefully efficiency along with it) to their offense.

But just as being in the Kings organization makes it easier, it also hurts Pedulla's chances of getting a contract right now. Instead of signing him to a standard deal, the Kings could use his 50 two-way games and then sign him later. This seems like the more likely outcome, if any, for Pedulla.

Gabe Vincent

In the past, Scott Perry has prioritized having a veteran point guard on the roster. We saw him take a shot this offseason with Elfrid Payton, but that didn't work out, as the veteran was let go prior to the season after a slow preseason. Throw in Kings continued need for defense, and the veteran Gabe Vincent makes the most sense to join Sacramento.

The two were linked in September, but a deal for Vincent never materialized. Not only for the Kings, but with any team. Vincent continues to be on the outside looking in as the NBA season churns on.

Gabe Vincent is in the potential mix of targets for the Sacramento Kings.



Via @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/q5UDf3xcFh — SleeperKings (@SleeperSacKings) September 9, 2026

Much like Precious Achiuwa last season, the Kings could bring in Vincent with a promise of a role, as the backup point guard spot is clearly up for grabs. The 30-year-old averaged 4.4 points, 1.4 assists, and 1.0 rebounds in his time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks last season, in the final year of his 3-year, $33 million contract.

Vincent is known for his defense and has a career 33.8% three-point percentage, but shot 34.1% from deep last season and 35.3% the year before. His skill set may be too similar to Emanuel Sharp, but the idea of Vincent providing a veteran presence and helping the Kings on defense still makes sense.

Russell Westbrook

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting into the most unlikely option, the Kings could always see if they could get Russell Westbrook to come back for another year. The odds seem extremely low, but if Westbrook is missing the game, the role for 20 minutes or so is still there.

Westbrook averaged 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.4 rebounds last game, but did so in 29 minutes per game. Just like in the offseason, the big question mark would be the role and how Westbrook would fit next to Acuff. The two should work on the court together and could allow Acuff to work off ball like he would have with Ben Simmons.

Still, this seems unlikely and is probably not even the best move for the Kings when youth and development are the priority. But Perry's track record for veteran leadership at the lead guard position should never be ignored, and everyone praised Westbrook for what he brought to the team last season.

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