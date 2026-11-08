Heat vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 8

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat are off to a slow start this season, but they find themselves as road favorites on Sunday against a struggling Sacramento Kings team.

The Kings have just one win in the 2026-27 season, and they rank 29th in the league in defensive rating.

Sacramento is building around lottery pick Darius Acuff Jr., who has one of the greenest lights that you’ll ever see for a rookie.

The Heat have playoff – and potentially title – expectations this season, yet they’re three games under .500 and have a bottom-five defense. That’s rare for an Erik Spoelstra squad, and there certainly have been some growing pains with Antetokounmpo and a very new supporting cast in the fold.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Sunday night’s clash on the West Coast.

Heat vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Heat -10.5 (-108)

Kings +0.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Heat: -446

Kings: +346

Total

238.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Heat vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, NBA League Pass, WPLG Local 10

Heat record: 3-6

Kings record: 1-8

Heat vs. Kings Injury Reports

Heat Injury Report

Tre Donaldson – out

Vladislav Goldin – out

Kings Injury Report

Jonathan Mogbo – out

Maxime Raynaud – out

Ben Simmons – out

Keegan Murray – questionable

Sean Pedulla – out

Heat vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets

Kings Best NBA Prop Bet

Darius Acuff Jr. OVER 5.5 Assists (-148)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Acuff is a great prop target against Miami:

This season, Sacramento Kings rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. has been a high-usage player, averaging 25.2 points, 23.2 shots and 7.1 assists per game.

The Kings’ offense has revolved around the lottery pick, and he’s delivered with some big double-doubles and huge scoring numbers. It hasn’t been the most efficient basketball – Acuff is shooting just 40.2 percent from the field – but the counting stats are going to be there for the 2026 first-round pick.

Acuff is averaging over 12 potential assists per game this season, picking up six or more dimes in five of his nine games. He now takes on a Miami Heat team that has really struggled on defense, ranking 26th in defensive rating and dead last in opponent assists per game.

The Heat are the only team in the NBA allowing over 30 opponent assists per night this season.

That makes Acuff an awesome prop target in this Sunday night showdown.

Heat vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

The Kings have hit the OVER at the highest rate in the NBA (six times in nine games), and they rank 29th in the league in defensive rating. Both of these teams have struggled on defense (Miami is 26th in defensive rating), which should lead to a high-scoring affair on Sunday.

One of the key stats to look at when betting an OVER is the pace for each team, as teams that play at a higher tempo will automatically have more possessions in the game.

Miami is currently third in the league in pace while the Kings are sixth.

I don’t trust this Heat team enough to lay this number on the road, so I’d much rather take the OVER with both of these teams struggling to get stops in the 2026-27 campaign.

Pick: OVER 238.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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