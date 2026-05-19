3 Priority Kings Trade Targets Nobody Is Talking About

The Sacramento Kings are under some pressure this offseason, as fans are expecting big changes after their 60-loss season. However, there is still no clear answer to their struggles. With an obvious need for a point guard and more defensive help, what will the Kings actually do this offseason?

There are plenty of names out there on the trade market that could help out the Kings, but here are a few that are not being talked about enough:

Ty Jerome, Memphis Grizzlies

Mar 18, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) reacts after a basket during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

While everyone is talking about the Kings potentially targeting Ja Morant, they could be looking at the wrong Grizzlies guard. Ty Jerome signed with the Grizzlies last offseason and is still on one of the best contracts in the NBA. Jerome is owed just $9.2 million next season with a $9.7 million player option for 2027-28, and the only thing holding him back right now is injuries.

The 28-year-old guard played just 15 games for Memphis this season, but managed to put together the best stretch of his career. He averaged 19.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game after returning from a long injury absence, while shooting 47.4% from the field and 42.0% from three-point range.

While Jerome is not a textbook point guard, he has all the tools to be effective in that position. Especially standing at 6-foot-5 with an impressive playmaking gene, Jerome could undoubtedly be Sacramento's starting point guard moving forward. At worst, he could fit into a backcourt with whatever point guard the Kings draft with the No. 7 pick in this year's draft.

The Grizzlies are in a similar position as the Kings, and they could likely find a way to help each other out this offseason.

Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards

Mar 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) looks on during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When the Washington Wizards traded for Trae Young, immediate questions were raised about Bub Carrington's place on the team. The Wizards drafted the young point guard with the 14th pick in 2024, but he has been mildly disappointing through his first two years in the league.

As a sophomore, he averaged 10.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game with improved efficiency, shooting 42.4% from the field and 40.8% from three-point range. At just 20 years old, Carrington obviously still has some work to do to refine his game, but he has shown plenty of flashes of being a starting-caliber point guard.

Sure, Carrington might be a reach for the Kings, as they likely prefer to target a more sure-fire bet at the point guard position, but they could also be in a spot this offseason where they are willing to gamble on a young guard who might need a change of scenery. Instead of sitting behind Young, Carrington could at least compete for the starting point guard spot in Sacramento, and Washington's asking price would likely be very reasonable.

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) reacts after dunking against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Straying away from the point guard position and toward a more pricey option, the Kings should be looking at Trey Murphy III this offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans are in a tough spot, and with no clear direction, they could be willing to sell on their rising star.

Murphy still has three seasons left on his four-year, $112 million contract, but his recent play suggests he is worth every penny. Murphy has the potential to be a legitimate two-way star, which is exactly the type of impact the Kings need moving forward.

This season, the 25-year-old forward averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, while shooting 47% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc. While it remains unclear what the Pelicans would be asking for in return, it could be worth it for the Kings to cough up some extra assets to bring in a player of his caliber who still fits their long-term timeline.

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