Two Proven NBA Players the Kings Could Trade the No. 7 Pick For

The Sacramento Kings owning the seventh overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft puts the franchise in an interesting position heading into the offseason. Most expect Sacramento to simply stay put and draft another young talent because of how strong this class is viewed around the league.

It is highly unlikely the Kings would seriously consider moving such a valuable asset unless a proven player became available that could immediately raise the team’s ceiling. Still, hypothetical trade discussions are always fun, especially when looking at teams that could potentially value another top pick during a rebuild or retooling phase.

Two intriguing names that fit that description are New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III and Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey.

Trey Murphy III

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Murphy has developed into one of the NBA’s best young two-way wings and would immediately solve several issues for Sacramento. The Kings have lacked a reliable long, athletic forward capable of defending elite scorers while also spacing the floor offensively, and Murphy excels in both areas.

During the 2025-26 season, Murphy averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 47.0% from the field, 37.9% from three-point range, and 88.6% from the free-throw line. His scoring jump has transformed him from a complementary piece into one of the Pelicans’ primary offensive weapons.

Trey Murphy in transition... FINISHES IT WITH AUTHORITY 😤 pic.twitter.com/q98nOrXPyj — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2026

Murphy’s offensive versatility is what makes him such an ideal fit for Sacramento. He thrives in transition, moves extremely well without the basketball, and has improved tremendously as a shot creator. His combination of length, athleticism, and perimeter shooting would fit seamlessly next to Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis.

Defensively, Murphy would give Sacramento another versatile wing. At only 25 years old, he fits perfectly within the Kings’ timeline while already possessing significant NBA experience.

The Pelicans could theoretically consider a move involving Murphy if they fully embrace a younger rebuilding timeline. New Orleans has dealt with injuries and inconsistency for years, and adding another top-seven pick in a loaded draft class could appeal to the organization long term. The Pelicans also no longer have the same draft flexibility they once had, making premium draft capital extremely valuable.

While Murphy is likely viewed as a foundational player internally, rebuilding teams often prioritize accumulating assets and maintaining long-term flexibility. For Sacramento, however, Murphy would instantly become one of the most important pieces on the roster because of how perfectly his skill set fits the team’s needs.

Josh Giddey

Mar 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Giddey would offer the Kings a completely different type of upgrade, but one that could still significantly elevate the roster. The 6-foot-7 guard has developed into one of the NBA’s better young all-around playmakers and continues improving every season.

During the 2025-26 season with the Bulls, Giddey averaged 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game while shooting 44.8% from the field, 36.4% from three-point range, and 76.3% from the free-throw line. His improved perimeter shooting has dramatically changed how defenses guard him and made him a much more complete offensive player.

JOSH GIDDEY FROM HALF COURT AT THE BUZZER



BULLS STUN LAKERS pic.twitter.com/8966wBEm2L — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 28, 2025

What makes Giddey especially intriguing for Sacramento is his versatility as a playmaker. The Kings have often lacked a true creator, and Giddey could immediately relieve some of that offensive burden. His rebounding ability would also fit perfectly within Sacramento’s fast-paced offense because he consistently pushes the ball after grabbing defensive rebounds.

At his size, Giddey can function as a primary ball-handler, secondary facilitator, or oversized wing creator depending on the lineup around him. Even though he already fills the stat sheet consistently, there is still considerable room for growth in his overall game because of his age and offensive feel.

Whether Chicago is pursuing a deal involving Giddey will depend on the franchise's direction. The Bulls have remained stuck in the middle of the Eastern Conference for years, and another top-seven selection could help jumpstart a proper rebuild.

Giddey is talented enough that Sacramento would likely need to include additional value beyond just the seventh pick, but the framework itself is still worth considering. A rebuilding Bulls team could prioritize another high-upside rookie contract while reshaping the roster long-term. Meanwhile, the Kings would be adding a proven young guard who can contribute immediately while still fitting within the timeline for the franchise’s core players.

Keep or trade the pick?

In reality, it is probably far more likely the Kings simply keep the seventh pick and select another talented prospect from this deep draft class. Sacramento would be giving up a valuable cost-controlled asset in exchange for players who will soon command major contracts.

Still, looking at hypothetical trades involving proven young players remains one of the most entertaining parts of the NBA offseason. Murphy would provide the Kings with the athletic two-way wing they have desperately needed, while Giddey would add another dynamic creator and rebounder to the backcourt.

Even if these scenarios never materialize, they represent the type of young, established talent that Sacramento should at least consider if the franchise ever decides to push toward contention aggressively.

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