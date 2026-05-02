3 Trade Targets Kings Should Monitor as Teams Get Eliminated

As the NBA playoffs continue, teams have begun to join the lottery-bound teams, which means it's official time to commence trade target season. The Sacramento Kings have been on the sidelines watching for weeks now, and after first-round playoff exits, are joined by the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, and Atlanta Hawks.

Unlike the Kings and the other lottery teams, these are teams that are looking to continue to make playoff pushes and work their way back to the playoff picture next year, which could result in roster shakeups around the league as they try to tweak and fine-tune rosters that didn't quite live up to the hype this year.

The Kings have a number of plug-and-play veterans who could help contenders take that next step. Whether it be big-money names in Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis or smaller-scale salaries like DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk, the Kings could hold the missing piece for a team or two this offseason. Here are three trade targets to keep an eye on for the Kings as the offseason rolls on.

1. Jonathan Kuminga

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) dribbles during the second half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If you thought the Jonathan Kuminga saga was over, think again. He may be on a different team, but that doesn't mean the Kings can't still pursue the young wing. There's also a chance Kuminga hits the free agent market, as the Hawks have a $24.3 million team option.

It feels likely that they would pick up the option so that they could at least get something in return for Kuminga, but at the same time, they could value the cap space and flexibility cutting ties would give them. Either way, the Kings should kick the tires on Kuminga once more, as he's still one of the few true young players they can reasonably acquire to give themselves a chance to find a star.

In 16 regular-season games with the Hawks, Kuminga averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 47.6% from the field and 34.6% from three. Those are all right in line with his career averages, and didn't differ much from his 13.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game across six playoff games.

Kuminga still hasn't shown that he can be a star, but even after another up-and-down year, he's worth a low risk move for the Kings.

2. Dillon Brooks

Before you all throw rocks at me, here me out. The Kings should not be making moves to compete right now. They need to focus on the long-term and get younger. That's not exactly the type of player that Dillon Brooks is. Ok, it's not at all the type of player that Brooks is.

But...Brooks does have something that is valuable in today's NBA landscape, and that's an expiring contract. He's due $21 million dollars next season before hitting free agency. That's the type of movable contract that any team can use, but especially a team like the Kings, who are aiming for a big 2027 offseason.

It also helps that Brooks would likely have a tradeable contract at the deadline. He may be cantankerous and disliked throughout the league, but it's hard to argue that he affects winning.

Malik Monk could help the Suns as another scorer and playmaker off the bench to help Devin Booker, and the Kings would lose a year on the books as Monk has two seasons left on his deal compared to Brooks' one. It would be a tough sell for fans, but it's one that's at least worth keeping tabs on early on in the offseason.

3. Jerami Grant

Feb 6, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) looks to pass the ball during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

And once again, before you throw rocks at me, Jerami Grant is not the type of player the Kings need either. He's 32 years old and has two expensive years left on his contract with $34.2 million next year and a $36.4 million player option for the following season. It's practically the complete opposite of what the Kings should be trying to do. But that's exactly why they should consider it.

Grant had a bounce-back year last season, averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 45.3% shooting from the field and 38.9% from three. Solid numbers once again for the 12-year veteran, but he just doesn't jump off the page.

Portland is on the rise, and has a bevy of young players that are due for more playing time. If they are looking to move off Grant's big-money contract to free up cap space and playing time, the Kings should listen.

Scott Perry and the front office should still be in asset accumulation mode, and it's possible that Grant's contract would force the Blazers to attach at least some sort of pick to sweeten the pot. It's not a terribly long deal, but it would hinder the Kings 2027 offseason plans. At the same time, who are they realistically going to get with all that money in free agency?

The Kings will have to get creative to dig themselves out of this hole, and that could mean making a pure asset collection move that we haven't seen them make in years. They are likely going to be bad next year either way, so just like Brooks, it's worth at least considering.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.