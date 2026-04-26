The Biggest Mistake Kings Can't Afford to Repeat This Offseason

The Sacramento Kings entered last offseason with a roster that looked talented enough to compete, but one that was incomplete. The most glaring hole was at point guard and on the wings, and while they weren't able to bring in Jonathan Kuminga to bolster their wing depth, they did go out and sign Dennis Schröder to a three-year deal, locking up what looked like at the time a starting point guard for the foreseeable future.

Schröder was supposed to be the missing piece for the Kings, who had talent all over the roster but no one to run the offense at the point. Instead, Schröder lasted just 12 games as the starter before Russell Westbrook took over and was on his way to the Cleveland Cavaliers at the trade deadline along with Keon Ellis.

Whether it was Perry who thought Schröder would fix the roster or a nudge from ownership, there's no denying that the quick fix was a huge mistake by the Kings. Thankfully, they were able to move off of Schröder's contract, but they can't afford to make that same mistake this year and try and add pieces to this core to compete.

No Quick Fixes

Jan 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder (17) defends against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

This roster, as currently constructed, is so far away from contending that no singular move would help them get over the hump and back to the playoffs. Last offseason, there was a semblance of hope that more time together could allow for the Kings to surprise everyone, but that hope was buried over and over this season as the Kings stumbled to 22 wins.

With a high draft pick on the way, it's not wild to look at this roster in the same light and think they are a move or two away from climbing back up in the standings, especially with how injuries derailed them last season. Domantas Sabonis is still one of the top players in the league, Zach LaVine is a pure bucket on any given night, and Keegan Murray is due for a bounce back year after playing just 23 games in his fourth season.

But queue the ever-popular phrase and meme, it's a trap.

Even with injuries last season, we were able to see enough to know that this roster just doesn't work, even with slight tweaks. They need a massive overhaul at the top, with several veterans needing to be moved to open up not only cap space but also playing time for the younger players.

That's going to be easier said than done, as none of the Kings veterans are highly coveted around the league, but Perry has shown patience so far. With money falling off the books after next season, he could sit on the contracts and use the cap space that opens up as the best avenue to recreate this roster in his image.

But one thing is sure, this team is not a move or two away. Even if they land the number one overall pick, they shouldn't try and compete. Sacramento is in desperate need of a true rebuild, or at least retooling, that we haven't seen in years.

Adding in AJ Dybantsa on the wings and a veteran point guard may seem like enough to make a playoff run, but the Kings can't afford to go all in on a singular move or two and hope for the best. They have to learn from last offseason and course correct to truly build around their young talent, or we could be in for another very long season next year once again.