Ben Simmons Posts Hopeful Message After Season-Ending Injury

The bad news keeps coming for the Sacramento Kings. Not only are they coming off a tough 0-5 preseason that saw both Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell go down with injuries, but they got horrible news again today with Ben Simmons tearing his right achilles during practice just days before the regular season starts.

Just in: Sacramento Kings guard Ben Simmons is believed to have sustained a torn Achilles tendon at practice Sunday, sources tell ESPN. A suspected season-ending injury for Simmons after rejuvenated and impressive training camp and preseason performances. pic.twitter.com/v4HBvCbgQF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 18, 2026

The timing of Simmons' injury couldn't be worse. Not even from a basketball perspective, but from a human perspective. The highly anticipated Being Ben documentary debuted this afternoon, just hours before the injury news came out.

Being Ben debuts today. at 4 PM EST on @espn and can be viewed in entirety on ESPN+ and Disney+ afterwards. pic.twitter.com/QtwEPcj8kS — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) October 18, 2026

The documentary focuses on Simmons' comeback and return to the NBA, and unfortunately, it will be something Simmons will have to tackle once again following the torn achilles. Following the injury update, the former number one overall pick took to social media as he begins his latest recovery journey.

I’ve faced challenges before that tested me mentally, physically, and emotionally, and I’ve found a way through every single one of them. This injury is another chapter in my journey, not the end of my story. It’s never easy being away from the game I love, especially after everything it took to get back here. But if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that adversity doesn’t define you. How you respond to it does. I’ve been knocked down before, and I’ve always found a way to get back up. This time will be no different. ❤️😤

Statement from Ben Simmons on IG pic.twitter.com/B56kJVvH0E — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) October 19, 2026

For the Kings, it's a big blow, as Simmons looked like he was going to be used in a big role in his comeback season. Even with Simmons' return to the NBA and looking good in the preseason, the team had little to no expectations of competing for a postseason spot. And that will be even more the case following the injury. They'll now turn even more to Darius Acuff Jr. as the lead guard, but will have to find someone to fill the backup point guard role and replace the size that Simmons brought.

What will be interesting to follow is whether the Kings give Simmons another chance next year. He was brought in on a one-year contract, but there were already murmurs about his extended future in Sacramento if everything went well for both sides. The good news is that Simmons already seems ready to put in the work needed to get back and is keeping his head up as much as possible following the devastating news.

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