On Sunday, the Sacramento Kings used their 15th and final roster spot to sign veteran guard Gabe Vincent to a rest-of-season contract, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. The Stockton native will fill Sacramento’s glaring need at backup point guard behind rookie Darius Acuff Jr.

Acuff currently ranks in the top three in the league in minutes per game at 36.9. While the rookie has been great this season, that is simply not a sustainable workload for a full season, and, per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Kings were aware of this.

Stein explained that the Kings have been looking for a backup point guard option since Ben Simmons tore his Achilles just days before the season began. Kevin Porter Jr. and Victor Oladipo were also considered, but Vincent has seemingly been the preferred option for a while. He has reportedly had a standing offer from the Kings since at least November 12, though it is not clear when they made that offer.

Last night Sacramento doubled its win total and now has its deal to sign former Stockton high school star Gabe Vincent to add to their backcourt.



The Kings have been exploring the addition of a veteran guard since losing Ben Simmons to a season-ending Achilles tear. https://t.co/OlRgPR59Bx — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 22, 2026

Why Did They Wait to Sign Vincent?

There are several possibilities as to why the Kings waited to address such a glaring need.

First, if the standing offer was made after Plumlee signed, it may have been a true standing offer with no expiration date, and Vincent just happened to sign on Sunday. Aside from not promptly addressing a glaring hole in the roster, this is plausible. The Kings saved money by letting Vincent take his time to make a decision, even if it meant playing without a backup point guard for another five games.

Alternatively, if the offer was made before Plumlee signed, the Kings may have made this standing offer with an expiration date – which probably would have been today – and simply did not revisit the expiration date after roster circumstances changed.

Dates and timing are essential to this theory. The Nique Clifford trade – completed on 11/8 – dropped the Kings to 13 players on standard contracts. The CBA allows teams to drop below 14 players for up to two consecutive weeks at a time, and up to 28 days in a season, so they had to sign a 14th player to a standard contract by Sunday, 11/22.

Stein reported that Vincent had this offer on 11/12, the day after Plumlee signed. Based on the timing of the Clifford trade (11/8), Plumlee signing (11/11), the standing offer (reported on 11/12), and the eventual Vincent signing (11/22), the standing offer may have had an expiration date of today to make sure they had an answer from Vincent before any issues arose from the roster minimum.

Mar 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Gabe Vincent (4) controls the ball against the Boston Celtics in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The third option is that the Kings made their standing offer to Vincent, then signed Plumlee to ensure they complied with relevant roster requirements. Had Sacramento stayed at 13 players and waited on Vincent’s answer until today, a late no would have left them scrambling to meet the roster minimum.

Regardless of when Vincent was offered and which scenario is the one that actually occurred, it is an interesting coincidence that Vincent signed on the original roster compliance deadline after already moving to meet that requirement.

What Does the Kings’ Cap Sheet Look Like Now?

Vincent and Plumlee both signed rest-of-season contracts. This means their cap hit shows up as a two-year veteran minimum, prorated based on the signing date. Sacramento’s current cap sheet, with their prorated minimums, is below:

Sacramento Kings' updated salary cap sheet after signing Gabe Vincent. | James McCauley

Sacramento now sits about $2.3M below the luxury tax. This could increase if Plumlee (whose contract is non-guaranteed) is waived by January 7.

With their margins this thin, Vincent taking his time to sign actually benefited the Kings. Had Vincent signed the day Stein reported the standing offer, he would have counted as $2,125,647 on Sacramento’s cap sheet, as opposed to the $1,970,799 he would count as if, as expected, the deal became official today.

A $154,848 difference may not seem like much. However, every dollar and ounce of flexibility matters for a team trying to stay under the tax, particularly one that Kings insider James Ham has described as being in a financial crisis.

The one item that could change things is the $3.85M of unlikely incentives potentially owed to Domantas Sabonis and De’Andre Hunter. If these are earned, they would count as salary and could put Sacramento over the tax.

$2.6M of the incentives depend on Domantas Sabonis making an All-NBA team or All-Star team. $1M depends on De’Andre Hunter winning Defensive Player of the Year, and $250K depends on whether Hunter plays 70 games and the Kings make the NBA Finals. I prefer not to write in absolutes, but I feel very confident in assuming these will not be earned.

We may see the Kings’ new backup point guard with the team as soon as Monday, when Sacramento looks to begin its first winning streak of the season against the San Antonio Spurs.

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