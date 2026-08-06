Can LaVine Replicate His Contract Year Magic for Kings?

As the offseason crawls to a close, the Sacramento Kings appear to have a plan in place for the 2026-27 season. While they weren't able to unload the veteran contracts of Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine, both appear ready to prove they are All-Star talents as they work to rebuild their standings in the NBA.

The two aren't in the exact same position, as LaVine is set to hit free agency next season while Sabonis still has two years left on his deal. That means it's an all-important contract year for LaVine, especially with the NBA's contract landscape shifting due to the new aprons. LaVine could easily play himself out of a large contract and get stuck with a mid-level deal if he repeats last season's performance.

While the Kings don't have many expectations coming into the year, LaVine needing to prove himself to the league could help get them out of the NBA basement. With the new draft lottery odds, that should only help Sacramento as it will be crucial for them to stay out of the relegation zone and risk being one of the worst teams while not getting a high draft pick.

Taking a look back at LaVine's career, it's motivation that has seemed to help in the past. But the question is, can he replicate that contract-year magic that we've seen before, even with him knowing he isn't part of the Kings' future?

All-Star Performance

Jan 11, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots a three point basket during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time LaVine was playing for a contract was the 2021-22 season, when he was finishing the contract that the Sacramento Kings initially offered him in free agency (the irony and full-circle moment still holds). In that season with the Chicago Bulls, who matched the restricted free agent offer, LaVine averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 47.6% shooting from the field and 38.9% from three.

He also played in 67 games that year, the most he suited up for the Bulls while in Chicago. Part of that is due to shortened seasons, but it's worth noting that LaVine played the majority of the 82 games that year as he prepared for his next contract. That 2021-22 season was also his last as an All-Star.

While it would be shocking for LaVine to make the All-Star team again this season, it's not out of the realm to think he could average nearly 25 points a game. With DeMar DeRozan off to a new team this offseason, and Russell Westbrook currently unsigned , that leaves a lot of shots up for grabs for Sacramento next season.

A large portion of those will go to Darius Acuff Jr. as he takes over the team as the next star, but LaVine should slot in as the second-leading scorer from the jump and could thrive as a shooter next to Acuff's shot creation.

There's no guarantee that LaVine will have the chance or the role to break out in his contract year, as the Kings made it clear to him before he opted into his player option that no role is promised, but all signs point to him and the Kings being on the same page that LaVine playing well is best for both sides. It would help LaVine reshape his image around the league and give Sacramento a chance to trade him to a contender at the deadline.

The talent has never been a question for LaVine, but the motivation and translation to winning certainly have. In that 2021-22 season, the Bulls went 46-36 after winning just 31 games the year before. If LaVine wants to prove that he is still worth a big contract, helping the Kings get out of the basement is the best way to do it. It's hard to think of more motivation than that.

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