How Zach LaVine Prevented a Potential Kings Trade This Offseason

The Sacramento Kings have made it clear that they are trying to build toward the future, waiving veteran wing DeMar DeRozan this offseason, and if they had it their way, their other veteran stars would likely be gone as well. Both Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis are sticking around in Sacramento for now, but it feels like no secret that the franchise has explored ways to get rid of them.

LaVine, especially, is significantly overpaid, and the Kings certainly wish they did not have to deal with that. This offseason, he accepted a $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season to stay with the Kings, even though the front office was reportedly willing to help the two-time All-Star find a new team via a sign-and-trade.

"Scott Perry was willing to work with Zach LaVine and his representation to find him a new home before he opted into his contract at the end of June," Kings insider James Ham said on his Locked On Kings podcast. "They were more than willing to work on a sign-and-trade with Zach LaVine. If he could find a home that paid him less money but a longer-term contract, the Kings were on board to try to do that."

Nov 30, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts after a play against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If LaVine and the Kings explored a sign-and-trade, it feels like they would've been able to get a deal done with at least a few suitors likely out there. However, we can understand LaVine choosing to opt into his player option instead.

LaVine would've been silly to leave $49 million on the table, even to sign a long-term contract that guarantees him more money down the road. In this case, LaVine can still use the 2026-27 season to prove himself and help him earn a nice payday in free agency next summer. It certainly would've been ideal for the Kings to find a sign-and-trade suitor for LaVine, but nobody can blame him for taking the $49 million instead.

A trade still on the horizon?

While LaVine prevented the Kings from helping him find his next team earlier this offseason, there could still be talks for a deal this summer.

"With the current state of the league ... LaVine and his representation, they might actually need the Kings again this summer to land him his next contract through a potential sign-and-trade," Ham said. "Maybe that yields something to Sacramento. Maybe it doesn't. The Kings aren't going to take on more money to make LaVine's life easier on the way out the door, but they certainly will at least listen if there's a deal out there that could potentially get them a player that makes a ton of sense for them."

For now, we should certainly expect the Kings to hang onto LaVine, especially as Ham reports that the Kings have had no discussions about buying out the star guard. Sure, the two sides could ultimately help each other down the road, but there is no real scenario where the Kings find a trade suitor for LaVine right now without also having to give up valuable assets of their own.

On the bright side, LaVine should be playing with some extra intensity during the 2026-27 season in a contract year. Even though it is clear that his spot in the Kings' rotation next season is not guaranteed, we should expect to see him at his best.

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