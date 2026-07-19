Kings GM Scott Perry Defends Darius Acuff Jr. Over Defense Concerns

The Sacramento Kings drafted Darius Acuff Jr. with the seventh overall pick in this year's draft, and despite the 19-year-old Arkansas product showing signs of being an offensive star, there are undeniable concerns about his defense. Despite being a superstar-like offensive talent, Acuff Jr. struggles immensely on the other side of the ball.

While there is still hope for Acuff Jr. to be the franchise point guard the Kings need him to be, it is hard to imagine him leading Sacramento very far if he is a liability on defense. After seeing him in the Summer League to start his NBA career, fans are just as worried as they were before, but Kings GM Scott Perry is holding out hope for him on the defensive end.

"I see a lot of growth potential [defensively] for sure," Perry told NBC Sports California's Deuce Mason. "You mentioned the physical traits. He's got great length for a guy who is 6'2-6'3. He's very strong. And he's very good laterally. You know, we see what he does offensively; he can move laterally defensively when he needs to."

Scott Perry explained to @DeuceMason why he isn't too concerned about Darius Acuff Jr.'s defense 💪 pic.twitter.com/J9Nr7gbtMP — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) July 17, 2026

Perry assures that Acuff Jr. has the traits to be an impactful defender, but admits he now needs to piece those together and feel the sense of urgency to improve on that side of the ball.

"So now what he'll quickly learn and understand at this level: the guys he's playing against night in and night out, he has to get better," Perry said. "And what we bank on and what I know he has inside of him is that competitive nature. He will not want to be the weak link defensively for a team. That's just how he's wired."

How Acuff Jr. can improve defensively

As Perry said, Acuff Jr. has the tools to improve defensively, but simply needs to compete more on that end. Most of Acuff Jr.'s defensive lapses come from a lack of effort rather than a lack of talent.

With his 6-foot-7 wingspan and quickness, it does not make much sense for Acuff Jr. to be a liability on defense. Most of the time, it seems like he is forgetting where he is on the court and giving up on plays far too early. In the Summer League, he showed some flashes of staying engaged, reaching up for blocks, and at least trying to stay in front of his defender, but we need much more consistency.

Going into the draft, Acuff Jr. admitted that defense was his biggest point of emphasis if he wanted to succeed at the next level.

"Definitely on the defensive end, for sure," Acuff Jr. said when asked what he needs to improve. "I think everybody knows that. I think I just need to take more pride in it, put more effort into it. Just be more focused on that side of the ball, so I not only play but stay on the court."

"Definitely on the defensive end... just be more focused on that side of the ball so I not only play but stay on the court."



Darius Acuff Jr. assesses what he needs to improve on for him to make an instant impact in the NBA💯 pic.twitter.com/xRYdpFwRqh — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) May 13, 2026

Time will tell how Acuff Jr. fares on the defensive side of the ball, but as long as he strives to improve and Perry holds out hope for him, we should see strides as he becomes a better all-around player.

If we do not see any defensive improvements from the Kings' new star point guard, then there could be some worry about how he is capable of leading this franchise, but for now, we can hope that things pan out as planned.

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