Grading Kings' 1st-Round Draft: An Interesting Darius Acuff Jr-Alex Karaban Duo

The worst-kept secret in the NBA has been that the Sacramento Kings had their eye on a very specific player at number seven in the 2026 NBA draft. The need at lead guard was clear, and there were quite a few options on the board, including Kingston Flemings, Labaron Philon Jr., and Brayden Burries. In the end, Sacramento chose to go with the player they had been “enamored” with in Darius Acuff Jr.

The Kings also weren’t done and traded back into the first round with the Cleveland Cavaliers to select UConn’s Alex Karaban. There’s a lot to be excited for in Sacramento as they fill two big needs with two very different players. There is also the question about why the Kings felt the need to trade back into the first round for a player expected to be available at pick 34. Let’s break it all down and give the Kings a grade for their eventful 2026 first round.

"How did you know he was born to play ball?"



"It was the look in his eyes."



Darius Acuff Jr. is headed to @SacramentoKings 👏 pic.twitter.com/x8hFWLoIkA — NBA (@NBA) June 24, 2026

Darius Acuff Jr.

Acuff is an undeniable offensive talent, as the SEC leader in points and assists, he joins “Pistol” Pete Maravich as the only players to lead the conference in both categories. Acuff averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 44% from three. He was the engine for a very successful Arkansas team and seemed to get better and better as the season went on, and was at his best in conference play, leading the Razorbacks to a win in the SEC Tournament.

The Detroit native was a bona fide three-level scorer in his lone college season, but his passing may be just as impressive. Acuff’s 3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio was simply incredible, given how much he had the ball in his hands and operated in the pick and roll. Comfortable making passes on the move and using his deliberate pace to open up windows to get his teammates easy looks, there weren’t many plays Acuff couldn’t make. His 5.7 rim assists per 100 possessions also ranked in the 93rd percentile according to draftballr.

The 7th pick of the 2026 NBA Draft, Darius Acuff Jr. joins Lauren Green after being drafted by the @SacramentoKings. pic.twitter.com/DP0VDf4akc — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 24, 2026

Unfortunately, we do need to talk about defense a bit. I won’t sugarcoat it either: Acuff might be the worst defender in the 2026 draft. The tape shows tons of missed assignments, poor screen navigation, and an overall lack of effort on most possessions. With a strong base and 6-foot-7 wingspan, Acuff has the tools to be a better defender; he just has to prove that the mentality is there.

Acuff’s 0.7 dBPM was worse than Trae Young’s during his lone season at Oklahoma, despite Young having a much higher usage rate. In recent weeks, media and coaches have called out Acuff’s foot injury toward the end of the season, and Jay Bilas mentioned that the lack of effort was by design to avoid foul trouble. None of the noise will matter if Acuff shows better effort in Sacramento, but only time will tell how he looks on that side of the ball.

Alex Karaban

Karaban and Acuff Jr. couldn’t be more different as players. Karaban was unassuming, steady, and a 5th-year senior playing for one of the most storied programs in NCAA basketball history. The 6-foot-7 wing measured in with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, giving him solid size for the league, but the real draw is his ability to shoot from deep.

Cleveland is trading the No. 29 pick to Sacramento for No. 34 and a future second-rounder, per @ShamsCharania.



The Kings selected UConn's Alex Karaban with the 29th pick. pic.twitter.com/A6jEzPguF5 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 24, 2026

Karaban shot 37% on 5.2 threes per game for Dan Hurley’s Huskies, and he’s capable of even better, shooting 40% as a freshman and 38% as a sophomore. He often wasn’t taking easy, set shots either. Hurley and assistant coach Luke Murray had Karaban running off all kinds of actions, which makes it easy to see how he’ll be deployed in the NBA.

Karaban was also a slightly better defender than he was given credit for, using his high basketball IQ to get into solid positions to contest shots and cut off driving lanes.

The Grade

There are no fit issues with Acuff and the Kings; they desperately needed a floor general, and Acuff has an argument as the best in the draft. He should get a lot of room to grow with the ball in his hands as the Kings continue to build a foundation for the future. As of now, Domantas Sabonis is still on the roster, and that may actually help as Acuff gets accustomed to the challenges of creating separation at the NBA level.

"Please take great care of him. I'm a huge fan of the kid."



DeMarcus Cousins on the Kings drafting Darius Acuff Jr.



Watch live: https://t.co/5zCZzmLRJC pic.twitter.com/SOwbB8j0bU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2026

I also have to mention that it doesn’t feel like good business to trade pick 34 and a future second for Karaban, as much as I like him as a player. Still, fans should be happy to have something to be excited about again, with Acuff and Karaban’s shooting will be a welcome sight for the worst three-point shooting team in the league.

I still have concerns with how long it may take to add the personnel necessary for Acuff to flourish, but for now, the Kings added two solid players who will immediately make an impact.

First-Round Grade: B-

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