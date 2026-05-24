Buy or Sell: Kings Reportedly Interested in Darius Acuff Jr.

The Sacramento Kings will have a handful of talented prospects available for them with the No. 7 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but one incoming rookie seemingly has all their attention.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that the Kings are very interested in Arkansas Razorbacks product Darius Acuff Jr. at pick No. 7.

"The Sacramento Kings are enamored with Arkansas star guard Darius Acuff Jr., according to league sources," Scotto wrote.

This is certainly not the first time Kings fans have heard about the front office showing interest in Acuff, and it will not be the last, with the draft still a month away. Is there reason to believe the report that the Kings are "enamored" with Acuff?

Buy or Sell: Kings' interest in Acuff

Jan 3, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) celebrates after a foul call against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

There are plenty of reasons for any franchise picking in the top ten to be eyeing Acuff. It would not shock anyone if John Calipari produced another All-Star guard, and Acuff is one of the more obvious star-caliber players he has coached.

As a freshman at Arkansas, he averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists per game, leading the SEC in both categories, while shooting 48.4% from the field, 44.0% from three-point range, and 80.9% from the free-throw line. Acuff was a consensus All-American and one of the best overall players in college basketball, and there is minimal doubt that his offensive game will translate to the NBA level.

Of course, the concern rolls in due to his defense. Acuff is a negative defender, and with unimpressive length, there is not much hope for him to grow on that end unless he fully overhauls his defensive commitment under an NBA coaching staff.

"Definitely on the defensive end... just be more focused on that side of the ball so I not only play but stay on the court."



Darius Acuff Jr. assesses what he needs to improve on for him to make an instant impact in the NBA💯 pic.twitter.com/xRYdpFwRqh — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) May 13, 2026

Despite his concerning defense, Acuff is one of the best offensive players in his class and has all the tools to be a high-level starting point guard. It is easy to see why the Kings view Acuff as their potential franchise point guard, which is why I find the reports of their interest in the Razorbacks guard are hard to deny.

Not to mention, Kings general manager Scott Perry has family ties with Acuff, as he coached his dad at Eastern Kentucky.

Verdict: Buy

Would Acuff be the right pick?

There is plenty of discussion about who the Kings should pick at No. 7, and there is undoubtedly a group of fans who do not want the franchise to take Acuff. Granted, his defensive concerns are hard to overlook, as a smaller guard who struggles on defense might not translate to winning basketball.

Arkansas' Darius Acuff measured 6'2 barefoot and 186 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, with a 6'7 wingspan and 8'2.5 standing reach.



In line with past measurements. Not the biggest or longest guard around, but certainly not any kind of deal-breaker. pic.twitter.com/92axDxsSQC — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 11, 2026

However, Acuff does so many things right that I think we can look past his defense. Not only can he score at all three levels, but he is arguably the best playmaker in his class as well. Sure, other prospects like Mikel Brown Jr., Keaton Wagler, and Kingston Flemings make a very strong case at pick No. 7 as well, and some believe the Kings cannot go wrong with any of them, but Acuff feels like the best choice.

The Kings are in a position where they should be taking a swing on a prospect with a high ceiling, and Acuff has the potential to have a similar impact as star point guards like Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, or Jalen Brunson.

Would the Kings be screwed if Acuff went off the board before pick No. 7? Absolutely not with other high-level prospects available, but if the Kings have their eyes set on Acuff, fans should want the franchise to land the player they are ready to fully commit to.

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