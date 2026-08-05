How Domantas Sabonis 'Buying In' Could Jumpstart the Kings Future

The Sacramento Kings are entering an odd season where they have a mix of young talent and veterans, which, on the surface, doesn't sound too complicated. But when you throw in that both of the expensive veterans, Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine, don't appear to be part of the Kings' future, the water starts to look murky. And to make it more complicated, they are coming off an extremely disappointing 22-win season.

While both Sabonis and LaVine have been in trade rumors all offseason, and even dating back to last offseason, they appear ready to remind everyone that they are all-star-level players as they get their careers back on track.

In his latest piece for ESPN , Anthony Slater detailed how Sabonis, especially, is ready to get back on the court and buy into the team that the Kings have put together. "So Sabonis -- with two years and $94 million remaining on his current contract -- returns to the Kings and, team sources said, has expressed a willingness to recommit and buy-in to this season's team," Slater wrote.

The Sacramento Kings are shifting into the Darius Acuff era but still have to manage a leftover layer of veterans next to the younger core



ESPN story https://t.co/1JxmsuUM2B — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) August 5, 2026

It's a great sign for the Kings, as moving off Sabonis' contract would have helped them with their rebuild and let them lean into the youth movement even more, but it would have depleted their talent by a wide margin. It's easy to forget that Sabonis has consistently been one of the league's top performers, and he's by far the Kings' best player coming into the year.

Slater went on to discuss quotes for General Manager Scott Perry, who talked about his expectations for his All-NBA center coming into the year.

"He's going to play hard," Perry said. "I don't think he knows any other way to play. So regardless of what may or may not have been, when Domas locks in, he's going to come and compete. That's my expectation. We need the best version of him this year and for him to accomplish whatever goals and objectives he has as a player for the remainder of his career, he knows he's got to play."

Sabonis is still just 30 years old and has a lot to prove with another contract on the horizon. Him playing at an All-Star level for the Kings this year would help not only the Kings get out of the NBA basement, but help set him up for a trade to a contender and one more large contract after next season.

Sabonis and Acuff

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives against High Point Panthers forward Cam'ron Fletcher (11) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While that's all great for Sabonis, the biggest impact for the Kings could be his pairing with hopeful future star Darius Acuff Jr, who was just selected with the seventh overall pick. Acuff comes into the year in a unique situation where he is being given the keys to the kingdom, but with the vets in Sabonis and LaVine still here to run the show as well.

Luckily for Acuff, both players complement his game perfectly. LaVine isn't necessarily a defensive ace, but he is a knockdown shooter that Acuff should set up countless times this season. And Sabonis is one of the best screen setters in the game. The offensive potential of their pick-and-roll game is limitless. Sabonis relies more on angles and smarts than pure athleticism, and his ability to impart that on Acuff early in his career could set Sacramento up for the future.

Throw in the fact that second-year bigs Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell can still learn from Sabonis at the same time, and his being back in Sacramento for at least another partial year could be just what the Kings need to jumpstart their future.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.