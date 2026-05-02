How Kings' 2026 NBA Draft Selection Could Impact Zach LaVine's Future

With the Sacramento Kings' 2026 offseason underway, all eyes are on Zach LaVine with a huge decision to make. LaVine has a player option worth $49 million next season, but after an underwhelming 2025-26 campaign, there is no telling what is going to happen.

Of course, the expectation is that LaVine will opt into his player option, as it is hard to imagine him passing up on $49 million, but that does not mean his role in Sacramento's lineup is safe. Kings insider James Ham recently said that LaVine could even be pushed to the bench if they select a top rookie guard in this summer's draft.

"It's with the understanding that, 'Look, if you're coming back, nothing is guaranteed for you. If you wanna opt in, that's your decision and we respect it, but that doesn't mean we have to play you.' There's a possibility that Zach LaVine could opt in and be an afterthought. You know if they get the second pick in the draft and they have to draft Darryn Peterson, Zach LaVine is coming off the bench, playing 12-15 minutes," Ham said on ESPN 1320 Sacramento.

"There's a possibility here that Zach LaVine could opt in and be an afterthought. You know if they get the second pick in the draft and they have to draft Darryn Peterson, Zach LaVine is coming off the bench..." @James_HamNBA on the Kings and Zach LaVine's final contract year pic.twitter.com/KwIXqy5uWc — ESPN 1320 Sacramento (@ESPN1320) May 1, 2026

Kings' offseason timeline

The NBA Draft lottery will take place on May 10, making the Kings' draft position available and giving an idea of whether they might actually be able to select Peterson, as Ham suggests. Then, on June 23, the NBA Draft will take place, and if they take Peterson or another rookie guard who could earn a starting spot over LaVine, it will hint at the direction of his future.

Fortunately, there will not be much time for speculation after the draft. Less than a week later, on June 29, is the deadline for LaVine to either opt in or out of his player option for the 2026-27 season.

As Ham suggests, it is no secret that the Kings would prefer for LaVine to walk this offseason and enter free agency, and Sacramento can use the idea of getting moved to the bench to entice him to leave. Of course, if LaVine's in it for the money, he will take the $49 million option regardless of what his role might be, but it certainly gets to a point where he would likely rather be in a more favorable situation.

Feb 4, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) during a free throw in the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

LaVine's Kings future is doomed regardless

If LaVine ultimately decides to opt into his player option, and even if he gets moved to the bench, the Kings will be looking for ways to get rid of him.

"If he opts into the $49 million, you'll try to trade him," Ham said. "And the closer you get to the trade deadline, you'll try to trade him then, too."

Whether LaVine opts out of his player option or opts in, there is doubt that he will be a member of the Kings by next February. It would be in LaVine's best interest to opt into the $49 million player option, then get traded to a team willing to give him a favorable contract extension.

Regardless, the Kings are looking to find LaVine's replacement this offseason, and they certainly have a chance to do so through the draft. Or, they could already have his replacement on the roster in Nique Clifford.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.