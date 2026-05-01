Ranking the Top Point Guard Options for Kings in 2026 NBA Draft

While Sacramento Kings general manager Scott Perry assured that the team would be selecting talent over fit in the 2026 NBA Draft, it is hard to deny the gaping hole in their lineup. The Kings desperately need to address the point guard position, and the draft is the easiest way to do so.

Using their lottery pick on a point guard is the most surefire way of finding their playmaker of the future, especially with such a loaded draft class at their disposal. With a guaranteed top-nine pick in this year's draft, here is how I would rank the Kings' point guard options:

5. Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) was unfazed after he scored 45 points with 10-for-16 3-point shooting as the Cards roll past NC State 118-77 at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville February 9, 2026. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Mikel Brown Jr. is undoubtedly one of the most talented prospects in this year's class, he falls to fifth in the point guard ranking. At 6-foot-5, Brown Jr. has the length to be an NBA-level point guard, despite a skinny frame, and his offensive skill set is top-tier.

During his freshman season with the Cardinals, the 20-year-old averaged 18.2 points, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest, but missed 16 of the team's 37 games due to lingering back issues. Of course, injuries will impact any player's stock ahead of the draft, but if he is cleared medically, the offensive star could jump up some draft boards.

With an elite shooting stroke and an improving playmaking touch, he has the potential to be a star at the next level, but just not as surefire a prospect as the next four players on the list.

4. Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) controls the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kael Combs (11) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Keaton Wagler is one of the more unique prospects in this year's class, especially considering he was not on any draft boards a year ago. The 19-year-old made the most of his freshman season with the Fighting Illini, showing NBA scouts exactly what he is capable of.

While Wagler can be seen as an off-ball guard to some, he has the tools to be an NBA-level point guard. At Illinois, he averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, while shooting 39.7% from three-point range. Wagler is a high-level offensive prospect, and at 6-foot-6, his potential is through the roof.

Wagler is still improving in about every area of the game, but with some development, he could certainly be the Kings' franchise point guard.

3. Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Feb 28, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) attempts a free throw against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Darius Acuff is undoubtedly one of the premier offensive prospects in this year's class, and that aspect of his game is enough to have him near the top of this ranking. While Wagler might be a more ideal all-around prospect, it is hard to pass up on a talent like Acuff.

During his freshman season with the Razorbacks, Acuff averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists per game, while shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.0% from three-point range. There is no doubt that Acuff is capable of leading an NBA-level offense, although his concerns come on the defensive end.

Acuff is one of the worst defenders in this class, but many believe his offensive game will make up for defensive lapses. With a three-level scoring gene and elite playmaking, Acuff's talent is undeniable.

2. Kingston Flemings, Houston

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles against Baylor Bears in the first half at Fertitta Center. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

While there are things that Acuff does better than Kingston Flemings, the Houston product is one of the most impressive, well-rounded players in this class. Flemings has high-level athleticism to put pressure on defenses as a lead playmaker, while also thriving on the other side of the ball.

For a more in-depth comparison: Kingston Flemings vs. Darius Acuff: Who Is the Better Kings Draft Target?

At 6-foot-4, the 19-year-old guard has the potential to be the best guard in this year's class, with the only legitimate area of improvement being his three-point shot. During his freshman season with the Cougars, he averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, while shooting 47.6% from the field and 38.7% from three-point range.

For a team that desperately needs offense and defense, Flemings could be near the top of the Kings' overall draft board.

1. Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Darryn Peterson was viewed as the consensus top prospect in this draft class until an up-and-down freshman season at Kansas. Peterson missed 11 of the Jayhawks 35 games and played fewer than 25 minutes in seven of his 24 appearances due to lingering injury concerns.

As long as Peterson is healthy heading into his rookie season, he will still be viewed as one of the top prospects. Of course, Peterson is mostly seen as an off-ball guard heading into the draft, but he thrives with the ball in his hands. Putting him at point guard and letting him develop his playmaking would certainly work wonders, as he already has the other tools to make him a high-level player.

The 6-foot-6 guard is an elite scorer with impressive defensive tools, and if the Kings are able to land him this summer, it would already be a huge win for the franchise. Sure, he might thrive as an off-ball guard at the next level, but the Kings have the leeway to experiment with him leading their offense.

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