How Raptors First-Round Exit Could Affect Kings Offseason

The Sacramento Kings have a lot of questions heading into this offseason, but the biggest might be the future of All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis. There's no denying that Sabonis is one of the top players in the league, but it's hard to envision the Kings leaping back into the playoffs in the next year or two with a roster centered around the talented big-man.

To make matters more challenging for the Kings, they have two centers in Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell, who just exceeded expectations in their rookie years, which is rare to say for a second-round pick and an undrafted first-year player.

Raynaud, especially, showed star potential, averaging 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 57.1% shooting from the field and 32.4% from three. His improvement throughout the season stood out in a sad, disappointing Kings season, and he was one of the lone bright spots throughout the whole year. And Cardwell joined him, showing his elite defensive potential as he got more opportunity in the second half of the season.

That all raises questions about what the Kings are going to do at the center position next year when Sabonis recovers from injury. They were able to develop the young bigs last year with extra minutes from injuries, but that likely won't be the case next season if Sabonis is still on the roster, as he's one of the most durable players in the NBA. But that's a big if.

A Look Back at the Deadline

Apr 1, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) dribbles the ball against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Kings made one move to bring in DeAndre Hunter for Dennis Schröder and Keon Ellis, but there wasn't the huge sale that many were hoping for involving the rest of the team's veterans. The closest one, according to rumors and notes around the league, was Sabonis heading to the Toronto Raptors. But the Kings were reluctant to take back Jakob Poeltl and his long-money contract.

The two teams weren't able to get past that sticking point, and Sabonis went on to finish the season in Sacramento, and the Raptors just got bounced from the playoffs in game seven by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Raptors Ready to Go All-In?

It was a hard-fought series, with Toronto giving themselves a chance for the upset, but a monster game from Jarrett Allen sealed their fate. Allen finished with 22 points and 19 rebounds, eight of which were on the offensive glass.

The Cavaliers are a tough matchup and exaggerate it more, but it was clear that Toronto was undersized in the front-court, with Poeltl getting played off the court for the majority of the series. He averaged just 19.1 minutes per game, compared to 25.0 per contest in the regular season. Even that regular season number shows that the clear avenue for improvement is at the center position.

Whether that be a return to look at Sabonis once more, or another run at Anthony Davis or another top center, the big move for the Raptors feels inevitable to involve a big-man upgrade.

The question for the Kings would be if they reconsider taking back Poeltl, who is under contract for the next four years, making $19.5, $27.3, $29.5, and $27.3 million per season. That's a lot of money for someone who is already 30 years old, has an injury history, and just got drastically outplayed in the playoffs. But if the Kings can get RJ Barrett and some picks to help offset Poeltl, it may be worth it for Sacramento.