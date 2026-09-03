How The Kings Benefit From Harsh Clippers Punishment

The big domino finally fell for the Kawhi Leonard and Los Angeles Clippers investigation, with the league ruling that Los Angeles will lose five first-round picks to go along with their fines and suspensions.

BREAKING: The NBA has ruled on the Los Angeles Clippers in for salary cap circumvention investigations on Kawhi Leonard after yearlong probe -- stripping the franchise of 5 first-round picks, issuing a $30 million fine to owner Steve Ballmer and suspensions for Ballmer, Lawrence… pic.twitter.com/JCV5bI88BE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2026

It's a huge blow for the Clippers, especially given their current trajectory and need for those picks coming up as they move on from Leonard. They'll get some assets back in return for him in the trade with Toronto if the framework doesn't change, but either way, five first-round picks is like a pot of gold in today's NBA landscape.

This can be said for every team in the league, especially the rest of the Western Conference, but it's a big win for the Sacramento Kings, as the hope for all other franchises around the league is for the Clippers to falter in the long haul from the move.

But not every team in the league has the uphill battle that the Kings currently face . Sacramento has so many teams to leapfrog that any assistance that comes their way should be looked at as a huge win. The sad part is that the Clippers may still be in a better position than the Kings going forward, regardless of the lost picks.

A Name to Monitor

Mar 14, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Darius Garland (10) attempts to move the ball against Sacramento Kings guard Killian Hayes (3) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking at the Clippers roster, there's a name that's been connected to the Kings dating back to last summer in Darius Garland. It's a big if, but if the Kings are still interested in Garland as a running mate with Darius Acuff Jr, the Clippers could be more inclined to get some assets back from trading Garland rather than letting his contract run out after the 2027-28 season.

With both Acuff and Garland being true point guards, that idea is likely in the past, but it would certainly create a dynamic guard duo between the two.

While Garland may not be the best target, maybe the Kings could try and poach another young player like Jordan Miller or an expiring contract like Brook Lopez or Derrick Jones Jr. All options should be on the table for the Kings as the NBA world waits to see what is next for the Clippers.

The Kings still have a long way to go, but in an offseason that's had more bad news than good of late, it's a bit of a bright spot for the rest of the league, and Sacramento especially.

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