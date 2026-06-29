Instant Grade: Kings Trade Devin Carter to Hawks

The Sacramento Kings' offseason makeover continues, with Devin Carter being the latest player on the chopping block. The 13th pick from the 2024 draft lasted just two seasons in Sacramento, and it was a move that looked all but certain as last season came to a close.

The Sacramento Kings are trading guard Devin Carter and a future second-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

Carter was in and out of the rotation throughout the year, and while he had a strong close to the year, his fit with the franchise always felt tenuous. It's important to note that former General Manager Monte McNair was the one to select Carter, not current GM Scott Perry. At the end of the season, Carter wasn't present for the exit interviews, which gave a good hint at where he stood in the front office's eyes.

The 24-year-old point guard averaged 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 41.4% shooting from the field and 26.3% from three across 38 games last season. That was an improvement from his rookie year, but he's struggled with efficiency since joining the Kings. He imrpved at getting to the basket last year, but a lack of three-point shooting makes it hard to crack a rotation in today's NBA.

Along with Carter, the Kings are sending their 2033 second-rounder, which makes this ultimately look like a salary dump.

Sacramento is trading a 2033 second-round pick to Atlanta, per source, along with Devin Carter.



Atlanta remains active in other trade conversations, with two hours to go before a decision on Jonathan Kuminga's team option. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 29, 2026

That's hard to stomach for a team that is in desperate need of young talent. Even though it's not Perry's pick, it's still a move that leaves a sour taste for many in Sacramento. There were numerous players taken after Carter who could have helped the Kings immediately, including Kel'el Ware (15), Jared McCain (16), and Tristan Da Silva (18).

The only upside for the current front office is that they were able to get out of Carter's $5.1 million contract for the upcoming year. That may not seem like a lot in NBA terms, but the Kings need every dollar off their books that they can get, and little savings here and there are the only way for them to get under the luxury tax for the upcoming season.

The full details are yet to come, as the Kings will have to get something back in exchange for Carter. The Hawks are still waiting on the decision of Jonathan Kuminga, who the Kings have been linked to since last offseason.

If the Kings are able to make this into a bigger deal that somehow lands them an asset or it becomes a bigger trade for Kuminga, that would drastically change the grade. But as of where the deal stands right now, where it's just a straight salary dump of Carter, the grade shows how bad a pick Carter was for the Kings.

Grade: C-

Apr 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) shoots the ball against Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) and guard Devin Carter (22) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Again, it's more of an indication of McNair and the previous regime, but the Kings not being able to recoup any of Carter's value last season hurts. On the plus side, and one of the reasons the grade isn't even worse, this does free up more playing time in the backcourt for rookies Darius Acuff Jr. and Emanuel Sharp .

Acuff was always going to be ahead of Carter on the depth chart, but this gives Sharp a clear path to a rotational spot right away as well.

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