Kings and Acuff, the Perfect Puzzle Piece Match

The Sacramento Kings are just days away from Tuesday's NBA Draft, and all signs point to them drafting Arkansas' Darius Acuff Jr. if he's available. They've been linked to him for months, but recent reports are that Acuff and his camp want to end up in Sacramento as well.

So it seems to me from my understanding is that Acuff's group wants him in Sacramento… the Kings also really like Acuff as well and view him as a potential future of the franchise. - @KevinOConnor pic.twitter.com/b3QHGtOU1D — 𝙅𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙖𝙧𝙣 (@SwipaZorro) June 18, 2026

That alone isn't a reason enough for the Kings to draft Acuff, but it certainly helps that he supposedly wants to play in Sacramento. Having someone, especially a young player with star potential, who is fully bought in on a city, can be the difference maker between a franchise cornerstone and someone who is just around for a few years before chasing a bigger market.

The Fit for the Kings

For the Kings, the fit is nearly perfect, as they need a true star to build around in Scott Perry's second offseason. There are questions around Acuff's defense, with many saying he's the worst defender in the top ten by far, but his offensive talent can't be ignored.

In his lone season at Arkansas, he averaged 23.5 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds on 48.4% shooting from the field and 44.0% from three. The Kings desperately need defensive help this offseason as well, but after finishing with the fifth-worst offense in the league last season, it's important to remember that they need offensive help just as much.

And it helps that Acuff can both score and facilitate to hopefully lead the offense from the point guard position. Perry has stated repeatedly how much he values the point guard spot, and having the franchise player be a lead guard tracks for what Perry is trying to build while he reshapes the roster.

The Fit for Acuff

Oct 24, 2025; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) goes up for a dunk during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 89-61. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

On Acuff's side, it's hard to imagine a better spot to start his career. Not so much from the Kings organization, and where they finished last year, or even with the roster as currently constructed, but from an opportunity standpoint.

Acuff would come into Sacramento and be handed the keys. The Kings could surprise everyone and compete next season to get back in the play-in or postseason conversation, but they have little to no expectations as the roster continues to be shuffled and rebuilt.

The starting point guard spot is right there for the taking, and Acuff could come in and play up to 30 minutes a night right away. Even if the Kings resign Russell Westbrook, they should give as many minutes as possible to whoever they draft with the seventh spot. Joining a good team is always nice for young players, but a chance to prove that you can be a star in the league could be even more intruiging.

The only thing that could hold up the marriage is if Acuff is off the board before the Kings have a chance to take him. There have been murmurs of the Kings trading up with the Los Angeles Clippers for the fifth pick, but Sacramento doesn't have many extra assets to deal or trade away. But if Perry is truly enamored with Acuff, and he is just as enamored with the Kings, they should do whatever it takes to put the puzzle pieces together.

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