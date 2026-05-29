Kings and Pistons Swap Guards in NBA Trade Idea

As the NBA playoffs near their end with the finals just around the corner, we're inching closer and closer to the offseason. The draft is now less than a month away, and moves are sure to be right around the corner as teams begin to trade and reshuffle their rosters.

For the Sacramento Kings, Scott Perry should continue to explore all avenues for this roster, including revisiting something that felt all but done last offseason. The Kings and Detroit Pistons went back and forth on the Dennis Schröder sign-and-trade last year, with Malik Monk's destination being the main question, but the former Sixth Man runner-up ended up staying in Sacramento.

If the Pistons still have any interest in Monk, Perry could reach out to pick up conversations on a new trade idea that nets him something he appears set to collect this year: an expiring contract.

The Trade

Feb 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) shoots beside Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Sacramento Kings Receive: Caris LeVert

Detroit Pistons Receive: Malik Monk, CHA #45 Pick

Why The Kings Do It

The Kings have been trying to shed some of their veterans on the roster since Scott Perry took over the roster, but the only player they've been able to move off of was Schröder after the signing very quickly went sideways.

Monk has been the most oft-rumored player on the Kings, but the fan favorite remained in Sacramento all season despite the numerous rumors. He had another solid year, but saw drops across the board with 12.5 points, 3.0 assists, and 1.9 rebounds. He did have a bounce-back year from three, though, shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc.

He just doesn't seem to fit what the Kings are trying to do going forward. Monk is still a fan favorite, but was in and out of the rotation last year. If he's not part of Perry's future, the Kings could get more aggressive to include a second-round pick to move off his contract and gain more flexibility with LeVert's $14.8 million expiring deal.

Why The Pistons Do It

Dec 26, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) controls the ball against Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Pistons had about as perfect a regular season as possible, finishing first in the Eastern Conference with a 60-22 record. But they fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs and are left wondering what is next.

LeVert averaged 7.4 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.0 rebounds on 41.7% shooting from the field and 33.3% from three last season. He played in 60 games with 19.2 minutes per contest, so was a major part of the Pistons rotation. But as they look to take the leap from great to elite, they'll need to get better on the fringes.

Monk has a unique ability to both score and facilitate off the bench and could help take pressure off Cade Cunningham when he sits. (Though an argument could be made, Daniss Jenkins could do the same thing for cheaper...)

It's hard to gauge the trade market right now and hard to know how the picks would go, but the Pistons getting a second-round pick would also give them a chance to bring in a young player with potential or an older rookie to help contribute right away on a cheaper contract.

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