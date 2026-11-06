The Sacramento Kings' health is trending in the right direction. They have been significantly shorthanded to start the 2026-27 season, with Ben Simmons out for the year, Maxime Raynaud yet to play, Dylan Cardwell missing the first seven games, and Keegan Murray unable to stay healthy.

After starting the season with just one win in their first eight games, the Kings are frantically searching for more win opportunities, but they might not get one on Friday night. The Kings are hosting the San Antonio Spurs for an early-season rematch, and while their health is trending in the right direction, they will likely be outmatched in this one.

When these two teams faced off earlier this season, the Spurs defended their home court with a 27-point win. They are now riding a six-game winning streak heading into Friday's matchup, and it would take a miracle for Sacramento to walk out with a win. Both teams should have some extra motivation, though, with this being their first NBA Cup Group Play matchup of the season.

Kings injury report

Mar 29, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings have listed at least four rotational players on their injury report for every game this season. On Friday night, they have only ruled out three players, suggesting things are trending up. Sacramento's full injury report:

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle capsulitis)

Maxime Raynaud - OUT (right patella subluxation)

Ben Simmons - OUT (right Achilles tendon repair/surgery)

Obviously, the Kings will not truly be healthy until they get Murray and Raynaud back in the lineup, but we can hope they are nearing a return. Fans were eager to see what Murray had in store this season after missing 59 games last year, and with his $140 million contract kicking in, but he has only played two games so far.

Fans and the front office alike have also wanted to see more of Raynaud after he made an All-Rookie team last year, but a knee injury has kept him sidelined to start the new season. After a 1-7 start to the season, it is hard to really use injuries as an excuse, but they will undoubtedly be a better team with Murray and Raynaud on the court.

Spurs injury report

Oct 27, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Dylan Harper (2) get in front of Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Kings battle through injuries, the Spurs will be relatively healthy. New forward Tobias Harris and rookie big man Jayden Quaintance have yet to suit up this season, but they are deep enough that they continue to dominate regardless. San Antonio's full injury report:

Tobias Harris - OUT (left calf strain)

Jayden Quaintance - OUT (right knee surgery)

The Spurs are about as dominant as expected this season, with Victor Wembanyama putting together an MVP case. He is coming off one of the greatest individual performances the NBA has ever seen, dropping 52 points, 24 rebounds, and 8 blocks in a win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Kings will obviously have their hands full for this NBA Cup meeting, but we will see what they can do against the Western Conference powerhouse.

The Kings and Spurs are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento.

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