Kings Announce New Opening Night Starting Lineup vs. Clippers

After a rollercoaster offseason in which the Sacramento Kings dominated the rumor mill, they finally have their official look for the 2026-27 season. While they did not make as many significant roster changes as fans expected, they still have a brand-new look heading into the new year.

As they open their season against the L.A. Clippers on Wednesday night, we will get our first look at what this new group has in store. Ahead of tip-off, the Kings have announced what starting lineup they are rolling with to begin the season:

Darius Acuff Jr., Zach LaVine, De'Andre Hunter, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis

This was the starting lineup we expected for the Kings all offseason, until they added former three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, who quickly carved out a starting spot. However, a season-ending injury just three days before opening night derailed the Kings' new plans, and now they are reverting to what we initially anticipated.

The bright spots

Obviously, in this lineup, the focus will be on Acuff Jr., LaVine, and Sabonis. They are immediately one of the league's most intriguing offensive trios, and as long as they are clicking, they should have no trouble on that end of the court.

Acuff using/rejecting ball screens vs LAL pic.twitter.com/DmZ32ANHuG — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) October 6, 2026

Sabonis is a proven star who can initiate an offense, and we already saw in the preseason what his connection with Acuff Jr. can look like at its best. Those two will already be a dynamic duo, and having LaVine as a secondary scorer and three-point threat on the wing will be a huge help.

The offensive firepower of this starting lineup is being underrated, especially if Murray can find his rhythm offensively. After injuries plagued their 2025-26 season, Sabonis, LaVine, and Murray should all be playing with a chip on their shoulder this season. We can hope they come out firing on opening night, and Acuff Jr.'s impressive offensive arsenal will only fuel the offense.

The concerns

There are two major concerns with this lineup: De'Andre Hunter and defense. Hunter really struggled in the preseason, which is one of the main reasons why fans were ready to accept Simmons as a starter over the 28-year-old forward. We can hope he quickly bounces back to make a positive impact in the season opener, but there is some obvious doubt.

Oct 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward De'Andre Hunter (15) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Quentin Grimes (5) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In four preseason games, Hunter averaged just 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game, while shooting 21.1% from the field. He obviously struggled, and now that he is reclaiming his starting spot, the Kings desperately need him to turn things around.

The biggest concern, though, is the team's defense. The aforementioned trio of Acuff Jr., LaVine, and Sabonis is a defensive nightmare, and while Murray is a positive on that side of the ball, he is not enough to save things. We will see how they look on Wednesday night, but we should keep our expectations about this team's defense low.

The Kings and Clippers are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. PT in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

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