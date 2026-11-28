The Sacramento Kings may not have had many expectations this season, but even with the low bar, their 2-16 start is disappointing given how much talent is on the roster.

It's more of the same for the Kings this year, and on the tail of their disappointing 22-win season last year, it feels even worse in Scott Perry's second year running the team. The Kings are bad on offense, bad on defense, and easily the worst team in the league.

That's not necessarily a surprise, but these two stats stand out as two of the worst for the struggling Kings this season.

1. Total Clutch Minutes

Nov 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives in against Golden State Warriors guard Will Richard (3) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings have played a total of just 18 'Clutch' minutes this season, which the NBA defines as the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when the point differential is five points or less. As should come as no surprise, that's the fewest clutch minutes in the association.

To make matters even worse, in those 18 minutes, they are shooting 28% from the field and 22.2% from three, with just two assists and five turnovers. The combination of lack of opportunity and poor performance during the time is the most concerning thing for the Kings.

This season is all about building around Darius Acuff Jr. and helping him grow into the star that he looks like he could be, and one of those things is getting the experience of how to close out a game. Unfortunately for Sacramento, they aren't even putting themselves in that position, and through 18 games, Acuff has taken 13 clutch field goal attempts (with four of them going in).

2. Opponent Restricted Area FG%

Nov 23, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) dunks the ball against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the many reasons the Kings are struggling to keep themselves in games this year is their defense, particularly their inability to stop opponents from getting to the rim. And when they do get to the hoop, the Kings have zero back line of defense.

Opponents are shooting a whopping 76.3% in the restricted area, which not only leads the league but is also the highest by a huge margin. The second-worst team, the Los Angeles Clippers, is closest at 71.6%.

The 5.3% difference between the Kings and Clippers is the same as the 5.3% difference between the Clippers and the 14th-ranked Memphis Grizzlies. The Kings aren't just bad at defending the rim; they are dreadful.

It was to be expected given the number of poor defenders not only on the team, but in the starting lineup. Zach LaVine's defense has been better this season, but he's still not a lockdown defender at all. Acuff's defense hasn't been as atrocious as many thought he would be during the draft process, but his off-ball defense still needs a lot of work. And Domantas Sabonis continues to show he can do a lot of things on the court, but protecting the rim is not one of them.

There is no single stat that encapsulates the Kings' poor season, but these two are worrying, with no end in sight. The Kings still have 64 games left, and it could be a very long season if these trends don't change.

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