The Sacramento Kings were not expected to be good this season, but they have somehow been even worse than their low expectations. Through 18 games, the Kings are just 2-16 with a disappointing 1-10 home record. They sit in last place in the Western Conference, already 7.5 games behind the final play-in tournament spot, and things could not be going much worse in Sacramento.

Of course, because of such a disastrous start, the Kings are expected to be major sellers at this season's trade deadline. They have just over two months until the February 11 trade deadline, but who will actually be on the block for the Kings? Here are my predictions for the Kings' top four most likely trade candidates this season:

4. Malik Monk

Nov 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) reacts during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Monk has been wildly disappointing for the Kings this season. Even though the team has needed a veteran ball-handler to step up behind star rookie Darius Acuff Jr., Monk has failed to do so.

So far this season, he is averaging 7.8 points on 37.9% shooting from the field, his lowest marks since his rookie year, while dishing out 3.6 assists per game. Monk has scored five or fewer points in more games this season than he has scored double digits, as he has struggled to make a real impact, outside of a few outliers.

Monk has still had a few glimpses to show rival teams he can be a productive bench scorer in the right situation, even shining with 24 points and seven assists in one of Sacramento's lone wins, but we have to believe his trade value is at an all-time low. Monk is owed $20.2 million this season, with a $21.6 million player option the next, so he will not be easy to move.

Still, it would be shocking if the Kings did not try to trade Monk ahead of February's deadline, even for minimal value.

3. De'Andre Hunter

Nov 4, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward/guard De'Andre Hunter (15) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings' forward duo of Keegan Murray and De'Andre Hunter has come to life recently, but it is hard to envision them as a long-term pairing. Murray is obviously at the top of Sacramento's priority list with his $140 million contract, so we assume Hunter will be on the block ahead of this season's deadline.

Hunter is on an expiring contract worth $24.9 million, making him an obvious trade candidate. Of course, there were questions about what his trade value looked like, but his recent play might actually have rival teams interested.

After a very slow start to the season, Hunter has averaged 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in his last 13 games, while shooting 48.1% from the field and 39.7% from three-point range. Besides being an atrocious defender statistically, Hunter has actually turned heads this season and is looking more like the forward the Kings wanted when they initially traded for him at last year's deadline.

Granted, the Kings might be thinking about keeping him around long-term, but they'd be better off trading him this season to get some value out of him.

2. Zach LaVine

Nov 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) smiles on the court after a three-point basket in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach LaVine has actually stepped up for the Kings as a leader, when they were clearly desperate for a veteran to fill the shoes of what Russell Westbrook brought to the team last season, but it feels like his time in Sacramento is coming to an end.

Granted, LaVine is practically guaranteed to have a new home by the 2027 offseason at the latest because he is on an expiring contract worth about $49 million, but we could see him shipped off before then.

LaVine is averaging 20.3 points per game this season, shooting 49.6% from the field and 39.3% from deep. He has been one of the league's most efficient scorers over the past few years, and any rival team looking for a boost offensively could certainly take a low-risk swing on him. Of course, we have to assume his trade value is low, but we might be surprised if teams get desperate around the deadline.

1. Domantas Sabonis

Nov 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) holds his face after as a time out is called during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Domantas Sabonis has been the Kings' most likely trade candidate for a while now, and this season is no different. There is no indication that Sabonis wants to be in Sacramento any longer, and if they can find a trade partner for him this season, the three-time All-Star will likely be all for it.

This season, he is averaging 15.2 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, while shooting a career-high 65.4% from the field. With the Kings favoring Darius Acuff Jr. in their offensive scheme, Sabonis has taken a bit of a backseat, but he has shown he is still capable of being a valuable playmaker, especially for a center.

Given that he is no longer viewed as one of the league's top big men, rival teams might be eyeing him at a potential discount, but that does not mean the Kings should ship him away for scraps. Sabonis has been playing at a high enough level to at least raise his trade value from the offseason, and by February, he could be a hot commodity.

Sabonis is owed $45.8 million this season and $48.6 million the next, before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2028. For any team wanting an upgrade at center, especially an offensive-minded one, Sabonis is an obvious target.