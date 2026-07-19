Kings' Biggest Need Following Up and Down Summer League

The Sacramento Kings just finished an up-and-down Summer League where they swept the California Classic by winning all three games, but finished 2-3 after the games shifted to Las Vegas. There were good moments for seventh overall pick Darius Acuff Jr, but a lot left to be desired from sophomores Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell.

Even though the Kings finished with a win over the Charlotte Hornets, it was the back-to-back blowout losses that stick out more as a main takeaway from the exhibition season. In their final game with all the key players in Acuff, Clifford, Raynaud, and Cardwell, the Kings fell 115-83 to the Brooklyn Nets.

That's not exactly what you want from four of the main building blocks of the future for Sacramento. If anything, it was the epitome of what the Kings truly need as they continue their rebuild, and it's something that is almost completely out of Scott Perry's control. The Kings, simply put, need time.

Young Players

Mar 28, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) shoots the ball against Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (31) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings need time for a few different reasons, but the first is to just give the young players time to learn and grow. That could be ugly at times, as foreshadowed by Acuff's 35% shooting from the field and 27% from three across his five games.

Acuff played well and had some great moments that showed why he is talked about as one of, if not the best, pure scorers in the draft. His control and vision coming into the league is truly impressive for a 19-year-old. But that's just what Acuff is: a 19-year-old.

In today's NBA, it's harder than ever to be patient. It used to be expected that even the top rookies would take some time to adjust to the league, but in an era where everyone wants everything right away, it's hard not to look at Acuff and want him to become an All-Star in year one.

Acuff is the biggest example as the only true young player under 20, but the same can be said for the other rookies in Emanuel Sharp and Alex Karaban, as well as the three sophomores, Clifford, Raynaud, and Cardwell. And with any team that is bringing in so many new players, it's going to take everyone time as a group to get the on-court chemistry needed to take that next step.

Veterans

Dec 4, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) talks with forward Domantas Sabonis (10) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The other key factor to the Kings' rebuild is what the plan is for their expensive veterans in Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Malik Monk. All three players are talented and can help the Kings, or another team compete now, but the problem is that no one else around the NBA seems to want them.

Sabonis was in and out of trade rumors throughout the offseason so far, but it's looking more and more likely that the All-NBA center will be back for another year in Sacramento. And the same can be said for Zach LaVine after he picked up his $49 million player option. There may still be a trade market somewhere down the line for both players, but in the end, their best value to the Kings may end up being their expiring deals as the money comes off the books.

Perry has talked previously about planning for the 2027 offseason, which getting $49 million off the cap sheet could do wonders for. It's always hard to bank on free agency, especially for the Kings, but so far in his Sacramento tenure, Scott Perry seems to have a way to make people want to play in the capital.

Theoretically, both Sabonis and Monk should be easier to trade as time moves on and years fall off their contracts. That could be this trade deadline, next offseason, or the 2027-28 deadline, but that feels like forever in NBA terms. But with the Kings in need of a true reset and rebuild, it's important to remember that the most valuable thing going forward could simply be time.

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