Kings Bring In Two Big East Stars for Pre-Draft Workouts

We are less than one month away from the 2026 NBA draft, and the Sacramento Kings are starting to get the ball rolling on pre-draft workouts. Last week, Sacramento brought in a group of second-round/undrafted free agent prospects headlined by Houston guard Emmanuel Sharpe.

We have yet to hear about any workouts with players the Kings could be targeting at pick No. 7, but we did get an update that Sacramento will be bringing in two former Big East stars, Alex Karaban and Zuby Ejiofor, for a closer look, per Vince Wolfram.

Sacramento has welcomed the following to NBA pre-draft workouts:



Auburn's Keyshawn Hall

Houston's Emanuel Sharp

Louisville's Isaac McKneely

Xavier's Tre Carroll

GCU's Jaden Henley

Duke's Maliq Brown



Zuby Ejiofor and Alex Karaban are also set to work out with the Kings. 🫡 https://t.co/J0leaV1Pcm — Vince Wolfram (@vincewolfram15) May 25, 2026

Bigger, Stronger, Faster

Ejiofor was both the scoring leader and emotional leader of the Big East Champion St. John’s Red Storm, averaging 16 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game last season. Ejiofor mostly played as a big man for St. John’s, and although he isn’t small at 6’7.5” without shoes (plus a 7’2” wingspan), he’ll be more of a forward in the NBA.

There are some questions about how he will transition to a different role after being drafted, but I can’t think of a player who fits the identity Scott Perry and Doug Christie are looking to build in Sacramento.

Zuby Ejiofor is one of “my guys” in the 2026 NBA Draft



One of college basketball’s most impactful players this season for St.John’s. 6’9” in shoes w/a 7’2” wingspan at 245. Elite ground coverage, disruptive, & switchable 1-5 on DEF. High feel on offense. Motor always runs hot.… pic.twitter.com/ynq0jWCAnt — NBA Draft Dude 🤙 (@CoreyTulaba) May 24, 2026

Ejiofor is big, mobile, and physical on defense, using all 245 pounds of his frame extremely well. The Big East player of the year posted a 7.2% block percentage and a 2.1% steal percentage last season, and that aligns with what you see on tape.

Against UConn in the Big East Tournament, Ejiofor absolutely wrecked one of the best teams in college basketball with his defensive activity, blocking seven shots and racking up three steals in a 20-point win. Nine of his ten best game scores (via sportsreference) were against conference opponents, and the lone non-conference entry was against another solid team in Alabama.

Beyond the defensive versatility and big game performances, Ejiofor is an intriguing offensive piece as well. I wouldn’t say he’s a particularly polished offensive player, and his shooting numbers leave a bit to be desired. Still, Ejiofor’s athleticism, strength, and passing ability make him a really tough cover. He got to the line nearly 13 times per 100 possessions, putting him in the 94th percentile for his position according to draftballr.

I see Ejiofor playing a very similar role to Precious Achiuwa last season as someone who attacks mismatches on offense, is willing to take open threes, and can cause a load of problems on defense, while already being a much better passer and ball-handler than Achiuwa.

St. John's big man Zuby Ejiofor picking up 94 feet and forcing a turnover 🔥



Johnnies defense is TOUGH pic.twitter.com/Jnyu0exP3u — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 20, 2026

Diet Keegan Murray

Alex Karaban is another great fit for the Kings in my mind as a 6’7” movement shooter who is one of the all-time winners in college basketball. The two-time National Champion shot 37.5% from three last season on nearly 10 attempts per 100 possessions, and his shot diet was filled with the type of shots that make offensive coaches salivate.

Karaban was not a standstill three-point shooter by any means. UConn’s offense had him running off pindowns, flare screens, zooms, and pick-and-pop actions to get him open. This bodes extremely well for his shooting, translating to the next level.

The best shooters at the NBA Draft Combine:



Alex Karaban (UConn) - 74.8%

Bennett Stirtz (Iowa) - 74.6%

Christian Anderson (Texas Tech) - 73.7%

Kingston Flemings (Houston) - 72.9%

Tyler Bilodeau (UCLA) - 70.4%



*combined % across all shooting drills pic.twitter.com/v7OnkNxtAH — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 13, 2026

Karaban is not the type to create his own offense, and that’s completely okay. Similar to Keegan Murray as a rookie, Karaban will thrive playing next to other creators as a big floor spacer who also knows when to cut to the basket to make things easier for his teammates.

Karaban is also an excellent free-throw shooter at 85%, which is another great sign for his shooting outlook after being drafted, and if he can improve his foul-drawing abilities, it can be another tool in his offensive belt. You won’t see anyone calling him a visionary passer, but the former Husky is a more than capable passer for his role and the furthest thing from a ball-stopper.

Defensively, Karaban is not going to lock anyone up in isolation. He isn’t the quickest or most explosive player by any means, which will hamper his outlook on that end a bit. What he lacks in athleticism, he makes up for with his IQ, strength, and nearly seven-foot wingspan.

Karaban was usually in the right place and wasn’t a detriment to one of the best defenses in college basketball, posting a 2.9 DBPM in his senior year in Storrs. He’s definitely not Keegan on defense, but Karaban would be far from the worst defender on the Kings.

What This Tells Us About Who the Kings Are Looking For

Scott Perry has talked at length about his “six pillars,” and both Ejiofor and Karaban fit in perfectly. More than their production, both players are just true winners who know how to lead successful teams with their words and actions.

Sure, Ejiofor’s defense and athleticism and Karaban’s shooting would be huge for Sacramento, but what this tells me is that Perry is looking for culture fits as much as he’s looking for players who help improve some of the areas where the Kings were struggling last season.

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