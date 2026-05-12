Kings Could Go All-In With New Ja Morant Report

The Sacramento Kings have a lot of questions heading into the offseason, and just like last offseason, the future of the point guard position reigns supreme. After a failed signing of Dennis Schröder from last offseason, and Russell Westbrook becoming a free agent once again, Sacramento is in the exact same position at point guard that they were at this time last year.

They have a great opportunity to draft their lead guard of the future in the draft at the seventh spot, but apparently are still looking to the trade market this offseason as well, and could take a big swing to bring in a former All-Star.

James Ham, host of the Locked On Kings and Kings Beat podcasts, joined Damien Barling and Kenny Carraway on D-Lo & KC , and when Carraway asked him about recent talks between the Kings and Memphis Grizzlies and if there was anything behind the murmurs, Ham gave an answer that shows a deal might be imminent this summer.

"It's more than twitter talk, it's solid. Whether it's going to happen or not, I don't know. But it was something that nearly happened at the deadline, or at least was discussed to a pretty high degree at the deadline. But then you have to worry, if Giannis is going to be available, does Ja get thrown into some multi-team deal, and next thing you know, he disappears as an option."

That's a strong-worded answer that points to the Kings and Grizzlies having extended, repeated talks on a deal for the talented guard. Morant has a lot of questions around him, not just with his off-the-court troubles, but his injury history and lack of shooting as well. He relies so much on his athleticism that he doesn't appear to have a game that will age very well, but at the same time, he's just 26 years old and was once regarded as the possible face of the NBA.

Outline of the Deal

Feb 4, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) during a free throw in the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

In terms of a possible deal, the money is easy to figure out. Morant for Zach LaVine works straight across, with Morant having two years left on his deal at $42 and $45 million, and LaVine having his player option for $49 million this year.

The question is what draft compensation would change hands, which Ham pointed to as the problem at last season's trade deadline as well. "The sticking point, again, the Kings wanted a first-round pick to take on Ja, and Memphis wanted a pick from the Kings," Ham stated. "And the Kings were like, no, that's not going to happen."

The Kings asking for a first-round pick to go along with Morant is bold as bold can be, but it's the type of move that Perry is taking his time on. That extra year of money looms large for Morant, and Perry is doing what he can to make sure he doesn't get saddled with a large contract for nothing.

Now that there is a year taken off each contract, with LaVine being a large expiring deal, it's possible the two teams could come to an agreement. The outline of the deal is there, and if the Kings and Grizzlies get the picks sorted out, Morant could be on his way to Sacramento this offseason.

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