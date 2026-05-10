Kings Mock Draft Following the Lottery: Sacramento Finds New PG at No. 7

The 2026 NBA Draft order is now set after Sunday's eventful lottery, and the Sacramento Kings were undoubtedly one of the biggest losers of the draw. After finishing their season with a 22-60 record, the Kings were hoping for some lottery luck to land a much-needed franchise cornerstone. However, the Kings dropped to the No. 7 pick.

While this was obviously a far-from-ideal scenario for the Kings, it was their most likely draft position, and one they are undoubtedly prepared for. Sure, they would love to have a chance at one of the top prospects, but they will find some sneakily impressive talent at pick No. 7.

Here is a look at our first mock draft following the results of Sunday's lottery:

Pick 7: Darius Acuff Jr.

6'3" | Guard | 19 | Arkansas

Dec 20, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) during the first half against the Houston Cougars at Prudential Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

While the Kings will be choosing talent over fit in June's draft, it just so happens that the best player available will likely fit their most dire position: point guard. Assuming the top four go as expected, with AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson flying off the board, the Kings' future will depend on what the L.A. Clippers (No. 5) and Brooklyn Nets (No. 6) decide to do.

Keaton Wagler and Kingston Flemings feel like more likely fits for the Clippers and Nets in those spots, meaning Arkansas Razorbacks product Darius Acuff Jr. could fall into Sacramento's lap at No. 7.

Acuff is one of the more polarizing prospects in this class, but his talent is undeniable. Acuff has one of the more refined offensive games in this draft, with an all-around skill set that should translate seamlessly to the NBA level.

During his freshman season at Arkansas, he averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists per game, while shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.0% from beyond the arc. As a three-level scoring threat with elite playmaking, Acuff has the tools to be a legitimate franchise point guard and potential All-Star.

Granted, the concerns start to shine through when looking at his defense. Acuff is one of the worst defenders in this class, and the Kings would simply have to decide if his offensive game makes up for it. If they can surround him with defensive-minded players (which they do not have right now), there should not be as much reason to worry.

"I can tell you what I've been told, and that's that Darius Acuff has some fans in the Kings organization and, from what I understand, is pretty darn high on their draft board."@MattGeorgeSAC says he is hearing that the Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. has been catching the eye… pic.twitter.com/f12ayQy4oO — Sactown Sports 1140 (@Sactown1140) March 23, 2026

This season, the Kings finished 26th in offensive rating and 28th in defensive rating. Sure, they need help on the defensive end, but their offense was just as concerning. Getting an offensive talent of Acuff's caliber could completely shift their outlook and ultimately jumpstart their path back to relevancy.

For their two second-round picks (No. 34 and No. 45), the Kings can look to draft defensive-minded players to better adjust to the addition of Acuff. Prospects like Zuby Ejiofor, Rueben Chinyelu, Luigi Suigo, Tarris Reed, Bruce Thornton, and Baba Miller should all be on their board as they scout second-round talent to start building around their new franchise point guard.

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