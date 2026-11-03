Kings Facing Major Crossroads Decision in Second Year of Rebuild

The Sacramento Kings finally got their first win of the year! For most other teams, that wouldn't bring this level of excitement, but for the Kings, who started off with a bad 0-6 start to the season, it's a sigh of relief that they won't go 0-82 or set a record for the most losses to start the season.

During the game, it was a whole team effort. Darius Acuff Jr. led the way, as he's already shown that he's capable of doing so every night, but everyone got involved last night. But one of the main catalysts off the bench was Leaky Black, who finished the night with 12 points, 4 steals, and 3 rebounds on 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

On the flip side, there was Nique Clifford, who grabbed just one rebound in 3:29 minutes of action as he continues to see his role shrink. It was just one game from Black, but there's no reason Doug Christie shouldn't turn back to the two-way player to see if he and Scott Perry have stumbled onto someone who can help on a nightly basis, and it creates the first major crossroads for the Kings in the second year of their rebuild.

One or the Other?

Sep 28, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Leaky Black (19) during media day at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's still early in the season, but the Kings have a decision to make. Coming into the year, the hope was that the sophomore wing would take a leap and step into a prominent role off the bench behind Zach LaVine, with the future of him and Acuff as the starting guards in sight.

But instead, he's playing just seven minutes a game, which doesn't include one DNP, and averaging 1.3 points, 1.0 assist, and 0.5 rebounds on 26.7% shooting from the field and he's yet to hit a three-pointer. To put it in perspective, Black's 12 points scored last night are more than Clifford has scored all season (8).

To put it lightly, Clifford looks like someone who knows he's on the outside looking in. When he makes mistakes, he looks over to the bench, and he hasn't gotten a chance to get any sort of rhytym going with the limited minutes. Now the question for the Kings is, what happens next?

Shoutout Leaky Black. serious diamond potential here: was awesome defensively and it's clear he can really shoot the ball. Kings need to keep him in the rotation — Professor OAK 🇵🇸 (@o_a_khan) November 3, 2026

Sacramento did pick up Clifford's third-year option, which shows they still believe in the 24-year-old wing to some extent, but they did the same with Devin Carter, who's now on the Boston Celtics following an offseason trade.

It's also worth noting that Black isn't the first player to seemingly jump Clifford in the rotation, as Daeqwon Plowden started the year ahead of him. Plowden has struggled as well, and the duo of him and Clifford playing poorly at the same time was one of the many reasons the Kings started 0-6 out the gate.

It's still too early in the season to tell, and this may be an overreaction to one good game from Black and a few bad ones for Clifford, but as it stands, Clifford's outlook isn't looking good going forward. The Kings will have to decide if they want to play their young(ish) second-year player or move on. With six first and second-year players on the roster, this was bound to happen at some point, but it feels like a huge surprise so early in the year for Clifford, especially after a strong rookie campaign.

This is going to be part of the rebuild and a huge year of figuring out what works and what doesn't next to Acuff. This decision between Clifford and others appears to be the first huge decision for Christie and Scott Perry to make next.

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