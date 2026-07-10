Darius Acuff Jr. Has Critical Reaction to Kings' Summer League Win

The Sacramento Kings are still perfect in Summer League action so far. After going 3-0 in the California Classic on their home court, they won their first game in Las Vegas on Thursday night, beating fifth-overall pick Keaton Wagler and the L.A. Clippers.

Sacramento's seventh-overall pick rookie Darius Acuff Jr. led all starters with 19 points and seven assists, but continues to struggle with his efficiency. Granted, it is only the Summer League, but Acuff Jr. has not been able to get his shot to fall consistently just yet.

In Thursday's win, he shot 6-20 from the field and 3-9 from beyond the arc and turned the ball over four times. Everyone knows he still has plenty of time to find his rhythm, but that does not stop him from being self-critical. After the game, he admitted that he needs to be better.

"Gotta be better, though. I'm playing terrible," Acuff Jr. said. "Too inefficient. Gotta make more shots in a row and get my teammates involved more."

Darius Acuff Jr. on his performance Thursday:



"Gotta be better … playing terrible."



Acuff Jr. had 19 PTS, 7 AST on 6/20 FG.pic.twitter.com/esUmbsdbIa — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) July 10, 2026

Obviously, Acuff Jr. could've been much worse. It is not the end of the world to see a rookie guard attempt 20 shots and make just six of them, as he has still shown plenty of flashes of being able to get to his spots and get off clean looks; they just aren't falling. Granted, this has been a common theme through Acuff Jr.'s first three Summer League performances, but again, there is plenty of time to find his footing at the NBA level.

Needing all-around improvements

Acuff Jr. continued to be self-critical during his post-game presser, talking about how he needs to hit his shots and get more assists as he sets up his teammates.

"Just trying to be more efficient. I don't know what's going on. I'm trying to get my assists up for sure. Getting those guys involved, they're great players. But as long as we keep getting the win, it's good for us," Acuff Jr. said.

When asked if he is overly critical of himself in these games or if he is just taking it in, he answered, "Nah, I'm critical." When asked how much it's bothering him, he said, "A lot."

No. 7 pick Darius Acuff Jr. (19 PTS, 7 AST) made his NBA Summer League debut for the Kings tonight 🫡



Sacramento grabs the win over Los Angeles, 91-85! pic.twitter.com/g7BfcMGNxR — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2026

Even though Acuff Jr. is still playing good basketball, it is great to see him taking accountability for needing to be better. It is no secret that the Kings plan for him to be their new franchise point guard, and with the weight of the team on his shoulders, he is up for the challenge.

Acuff Jr. continued to stress the importance of the Kings pulling out a win, but knows his personal development is still a priority. Sure, the Kings are seeing some Summer League success, but if the franchise wants to see long-term success, they need Acuff Jr. to turn into the star everyone knows he can be.

Despite starting his career with defensive, efficiency, and turnover concerns, we need to remember he is just three Summer League games in and has plenty of time to get better and work these things out.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.