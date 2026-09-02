Kings’ New Culture In Danger of Falling Apart Before It Begins

The Sacramento Kings are entering an interesting season where they are in the midst of a rebuild around seventh overall pick Darius Acuff Jr, but still have the veteran talents of Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Malik Monk on the roster.

The reports are that Sabonis and Lavine are buying in to what the Kings are trying to do this year on the court, and that's all great to hear, but until we see it actually happen, it's hard to 'buy in' to what the veterans are saying heading into the season.

LaVine already looks like he has one foot out the door and is clearly back just for the money, and the latest news on Sabonis getting a new agent doesn't help with the idea that he's all in on Sacramento this season.

It makes sense, as the two have been in trade rumors for over a year now, dating back to the minute Scott Perry took over as General Manager last offseason. If either had more trade value, it would be shocking for them to be on the roster heading into next year. Sabonis could merely be getting a new agent as he looks for a change later in his career, but the optics aren't great given Aaron Mintz's reputation around the league.

The idea of Sabonis being traded isn't a bad one for the Kings, as that's what Perry has seemingly been trying to do, but Sacramento is on extremely fragile ground heading into next year as they continue to work on building the ever-important culture and identity that has eluded them for years.

Cracks in the Foundation

Feb 4, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) during a free throw in the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings are still in the early stages of finding their identity. Drafting Acuff certainly helps, and it would help even more if he blossoms into the star many think he'll be, but even if he does become a perennial All-Star, it's going to take time.

Following what feels like a lost year last season, where the Kings only won 22 games and went through the year without a true building block of the future, Sacramento doesn't have much time to spare. The clock on Acuff might have already begun. He has repeatedly stated that he wants to be in Sacramento, but it's only fair to think that he might change his mind after a few years at the bottom of the standings with no change in sight.

There's no easy solution for Perry and the Kings. LaVine is a little easier to stomach with his contract coming off the books, but Sabonis still has another year on his deal. If Sabonis does take drastic measures and try to force his way out of Sacramento, his trade value could drop even further. The Kings getting a minimal return on their best player would be difficult to stomach, especially when remembering that Sabonis was traded for Tyrese Haliburton.

The Kings don't have to be good this year, but they have to be at least competent. They can't afford for either Sabonis or LaVine, or anyone else within the organization, for that matter, to spoil what Perry is trying to build. Sabonis getting a new agent isn't the worst news in the world, but it is a stark reminder of just how fragile things are in Sacramento.

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