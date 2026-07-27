The Kings Now Have One of the NBA's Most Underrated Stars

The Sacramento Kings have had a rumor-filled 2026, starting at a busy trade deadline that amounted to nothing and continuing into an offseason that has overall been fairly quiet. The Kings have been rumored to shop all of their key veterans on the trade market, but there have been no significant deals.

Now, one of the Kings' most rumored trade candidates has become criminally underrated: Domantas Sabonis. While the Kings are largely expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA again, Sabonis could be enough of a floor-raiser to help them stay afloat.

Sabonis has become one of the most underrated stars

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Sabonis was largely forgotten about in the NBA space, outside of significant trade rumors around February's deadline. The 30-year-old center played just 19 games due to injuries, and when he was healthy, he could not find his usual groove. He averaged just 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game with 54.3/18.5/72.7 shooting splits.

Of course, the Kings know that is not the Sabonis they are used to getting. Just one season prior, he averaged 19.1 points, 6.0 assists, and an NBA-leading 13.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 59% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc. From the 2022-23 to 2024-25 seasons, Sabonis led the NBA in rebounds, while averaging 19+ points and 6+ assists per game in each season.

The only three players with 1.5K points, 1K boards and 500 dimes in a season...



Wilt, Joker... and now Domantas Sabonis 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TAZXVkmrCd — NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2024

Before an injury-plagued 2025-26 campaign, Sabonis was one of the NBA's most consistently dominant stars, but now his talent is completely overshadowed by a rebuilding Kings team.

Not time to pass the torch just yet

Most of the Kings' fanbase, and seemingly even the front office, is ready for Sabonis to move on from Sacramento. With Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell, both coming off stellar rookie seasons, sitting behind him in the depth chart, the Kings know the future of their center position is in good hands.

However, we should stop treating Sabonis like some washed-up All-Star. Obviously, he had a down year while dealing with back and knee issues before ultimately suffering a season-ending torn meniscus, but he is simply due for a bounce-back year.

Domantas Sabonis becomes the first player since 1977-78 with...



✅ a triple-double

✅ NO turnovers

✅ NO missed shots

✅ NO missed free throws



Flawless night from the Kings center! pic.twitter.com/k08WUHHdSp — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2024

When healthy, Sabonis is one of the best big men in the NBA. In two of his three healthy seasons in Sacramento, he earned All-NBA Third Team honors and finished top-eight in NBA MVP voting. Has everyone agreed to just forget about that?

It makes sense for the Kings to gauge the trade market for Sabonis as they enter a rebuild era, but it seems like most people are acting like the veteran big man cannot still help the Kings win. Not to say the Kings will be a winning team next season, but with Sabonis, Darius Acuff Jr., Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray, and an improving supporting cast, they might be better than expected.

Not to say the Kings will make the playoffs next season, but a healthy Sabonis is capable of raising Sacramento's floor to at least improve from their wildly underwhelming 2025-26 campaign.

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