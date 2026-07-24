Who Makes the Rotation? Predicting the Kings' Top 10 Players Next Season

The Sacramento Kings are not done with their roster, still sitting at just 13 players under standard contracts, but they are certainly getting an idea of what their rotation will look like next season.

Here's a full look at their current roster:

Guards Forwards Centers Darius Acuff Jr. Keegan Murray Domantas Sabonis Zach LaVine De'Andre Hunter Maxime Raynaud Malik Monk Precious Achiuwa Dylan Cardwell Nique Clifford Alex Karaban Emanuel Sharp Jonathan Mogbo (TW) Daeqwon Plowden Isaiah Stevens (TW) Adam Flagler (TW)

Of course, the abundance of guards sticks out like a sore thumb, while the center rotation might also be tricky to figure out for head coach Doug Christie and his staff. How will things actually shake out in the Kings' rotation?

Kings' projected rotation

Here is how I think Christie will approach the rotation at the beginning of the season, but of course, things are subject to change depending on how certain players are performing.

Starting Lineup: Darius Acuff Jr., Zach LaVine, De'Andre Hunter, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

While there are some questions about who will start at the forward spot, with some fans wanting the Kings to roll with a frontcourt trio of Murray, Achiuwa, and Sabonis, this is their most likely starting five to start things off. Even if this is not the exact starting five, each of these players is a shoo-in to at least be in the rotation throughout the season.

Mar 10, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) talks with forward Keegan Murray (13) during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Second Unit: Malik Monk, Nique Clifford, Alex Karaban, Precious Achiuwa, Maxime Raynaud

There are some obvious questions about the Kings' bench unit. If the Kings roll with just a ten-man rotation on opening night, I would say these are the five players who will come off the bench. However, we could see as many as 12 guys get regular minutes on this Kings team.

Likely Rotation: Emanuel Sharp, Dylan Cardwell

Both Sharp and Cardwell deserve to be in the rotation, but due to the Kings' clog at both guard and center, they could ultimately be the odd men out. Granted, this is only for opening night and the very near future. By mid-season, it would be shocking if Sharp was not a constant in Sacramento's rotation, and the same can be said for the elite shot-blocker Cardwell. For a Kings team that should be prioritizing defense, both Sharp and Cardwell will be valuable.

Sacramento's rookies went to WORK tonight!



EMANUEL SHARP: 16 PTS, 3 AST, 3 STL, 4 3PM

ALEX KARABAN: 14 PTS, 3 AST, 2 3PM



The Kings secure the W in Las Vegas 👏 pic.twitter.com/L9c2nAVEi7 — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2026

It is hard to cut the Kings' rotation off at just ten players, but if Christie feels the need to run with just a ten-man lineup, there could be some things mixed around. Would Sharp ultimately get minutes over Clifford due to his shooting and defense? If Karaban is in a cold stretch, could he fall out of the rotation in favor of a three-big bench unit in Achiuwa, Raynaud, and Cardwell?

Fortunately for Christie and his staff, having too many players deserving of minutes is a good thing. Sure, some tough decisions might have to be made, but having 12 rostered players he can trust to come in to defend, hit shots, and make the right play has to be a great feeling.

The Kings' rotation could get shaken up a bit depending on how they fill out their roster, but for the most part, this is exactly what we should expect to see when the season starts.

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