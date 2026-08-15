Kings' Top Free Agent Targets After Russell Westbrook's Retirement

As the Sacramento Kings searched for a veteran guard to fill their 14th roster spot, things were trending toward a Russell Westbrook reunion. However, the future Hall of Fame point guard announced his retirement this week, and now the Kings will have to look elsewhere to fill that void.

Westbrook was likely Sacramento's best option in free agency, as an experienced veteran leader with some gas left in the tank, but they can still find some viable options on the open market before next month's training camp. Here are a few free agents to monitor as potential Kings targets:

Victor Oladipo

Jan 6, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. | USA TODAY Sports

Nobody was necessarily expecting Victor Oladipo to make an NBA comeback after last playing in the 2022-23 season, but it seems to be in the works. At this point, Oladipo is undoubtedly Sacramento's most likely signee, as the 34-year-old guard confirmed that there is mutual interest.

There are plenty of questions about Oladipo's potential on-court production, especially considering he has played in just 26 total professional basketball games in the past three years. However, maybe his veteran experience and work ethic outweigh any of those concerns.

Oladipo seems to impress the Kings enough for there to be this much talk about it, so maybe the veteran guard is back on his A-game heading into the 2026-27 season, but I would need to see it to believe it. Bringing in former All-Stars at the tail end of their careers seems to be the Kings' specialty, but maybe this one would work out for the better.

Ben Simmons

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Did someone say a former All-Star looking for an NBA comeback? Yep, the Kings could have two of those on their radar. Ben Simmons did not play at all in the 2025-26 season, but he seemingly spent that time rehabbing his injuries and could be as good as new now.

Simmons, on paper, is the ideal Kings target. A lengthy point guard who can handle the ball and defend is exactly what the Kings need, even if they just wanted to roll him out as a backup forward instead. His defensive versatility alone would provide value to Sacramento's bench, and the former three-time All-Star could simply be worth taking that chance on.

Simmons might not be the veteran leader that Oladipo is, but it would be much easier for Simmons to carve out minutes in Sacramento's rotation than it would be for Oladipo.

Brandon Williams

Apr 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, straying away from the "washed" former All-Stars, we can take a look at Brandon Williams. The 26-year-old point guard had a breakout season with the Dallas Mavericks as the team dealt with various injuries, but he is now stuck as an unrestricted free agent.

Last season, he averaged 13.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, while shooting 47.2% from the field. Williams is an impressive downhill scorer and playmaker who struggles from beyond the arc. While he might not be the veteran that the Kings are looking for, he would be a viable backup point guard for them.

Solely based on potential on-court production, Williams is likely their best option here, but that is not all the Kings are looking for. Still, it is worth monitoring Williams as a potential name for the Kings.

The Kings could obviously go a different route as they fill their 14th (and likely final) roster spot, but these seem to be the three most notable free agents to monitor.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.