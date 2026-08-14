2x NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo Hints at Potential Kings Signing

The Sacramento Kings need to sign at least one more player for the 2026-27 season, and there is an expectation that they will add a veteran guard to the mix. With Russell Westbrook announcing his retirement after the Kings offered him a deal, he has obviously been eliminated as an option, but another former All-Star could be their next most likely answer.

The Kings reportedly had a private workout with two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo after there was some noise about Sacramento's interest in him. Now, Oladipo confirms that there is mutual interest amid talks of him joining the Kings.

"They've shown some interest," Oladipo said about the Kings on Yahoo Sports Daily. "Time will tell as things are shaping in the NBA and things are getting closer to training camp. But yeah, I think there's some interest there, and the feeling is mutual. So we'll see how it turns out."

“I think there’s some interest there. And the feeling is mutual.” 👀



NBA free agent Victor Oladipo shares that he’s had conversations this offseason with the Sacramento Kings.



(via Yahoo Sports Daily) pic.twitter.com/OrrwJoi26E — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) August 13, 2026

Oladipo, 34, is certainly an interesting name to monitor, and a very unexpected one until last week. The former Indiana Pacers All-Star has not played in the NBA since the 2022-23 season with the Miami Heat, and most recently played the 2025-26 season in the G League.

Sure, if the Kings are looking at bringing in a veteran guard with valuable experience, Oladipo makes sense. But there are certainly some question marks around his game heading into the 2026-27 season.

Would Oladipo be a good addition?

In 15 regular season appearances for the Wisconsin Herd last season, Oladipo averaged 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.1 steals per game, but shot just 38.9% from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc.

Victor Oladipo put his defender on skates! 🫣👀 pic.twitter.com/8ACu1kk22t — NBA G League (@nbagleague) August 1, 2026

If Oladipo spent his time away from the NBA playing overseas, this would be a much more promising idea, but he has only played 26 total professional basketball games over the last four years. Outside of his veteran experience, what exactly would Oladipo bring to Sacramento?

Not to mention, the Kings are searching for a backup ball-handler to back up top rookie Darius Acuff Jr., and Oladipo is much better suited as an off-ball guard. The idea of bringing back Westbrook was so enticing because we know he can still contribute as a primary ball-handler, and he is an extremely valuable veteran. There is just far too much doubt around Oladipo's game to get super excited about this idea, but I'm also interested to see how it would play out.

Victor Oladipo put on a show at his private workout for NBA scouts & GMs in Las Vegas.



His jumper is still so smooth. pic.twitter.com/unuWxZhNjW — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 15, 2026

In the Kings' position, are they going to find a much better solution? Probably not. Giving Oladipo another shot at the NBA after four years off would be a Kings-esque move, and in the worst-case scenario, they have a solid veteran who can help out the young players without stealing their minutes.

There are certainly worse scenarios for Sacramento, and while Oladipo does not necessarily fill a roster need, he could be an intriguing addition, especially if he impressed the Kings enough in their workout for them to give him a chance. We will see what happens with the Kings' 14th roster spot, but it seems more and more likely that signing Oladipo will be their solution.

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