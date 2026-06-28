Kings Top Offseason Priorities After the Darius Acuff Jr. Pick

The Sacramento Kings made a statement in the 2026 NBA Draft by selecting Darius Acuff Jr. with the seventh overall pick, committing to the Arkansas Razorbacks product as their next franchise point guard. While that is a great way to start their rebuild coming off a 60-loss season, they should not get too comfortable.

For the Kings to actually start turning things around, they need to know there is still plenty of work to do. Yes, drafting Acuff Jr. was the right move, but only if they properly build around him. Here are the Kings' next steps in making the most of Acuff Jr.'s rookie year.

Re-signing Precious Achiuwa

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While the Kings had a good draft, they failed to address their need for size and frontcourt defense. Precious Achiuwa is coming off an incredible season in Sacramento, playing on a veteran minimum contract, but is now an unrestricted free agent.

If the Kings are a smart organization (which there are plenty of doubts about), bringing back Achiuwa should be a no-brainer. The 26-year-old forward is exactly what the Kings need moving forward, as he brings defense, rebounding, and physicality, all of which the team needs more of.

The Kings should be preparing to give Achiuwa a multi-year deal to stay in Sacramento, and after they were the only team willing to give him a shot last season, he could choose to come back, even at a potential discount.

It is no secret that Acuff Jr. struggles defensively. If they want to maximize his talent, they need to surround him with physical defenders, and re-signing Achiuwa should undoubtedly be at the top of their priority list.

Giving him a veteran backup

Mar 14, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) talks to guard Russell Westbrook (18) against the LA Clippers during the first quarter at Intuit Dome. | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

There is no telling what Russell Westbrook's future has in store, but the Kings would be smart to bring him back for another year. Giving Acuff Jr. a strong veteran presence like Westbrook would undoubtedly help maximize his rookie season and would likely pay off in the long run.

Sure, Kings fans have mixed feelings about Westbrook, but there should be no doubt that he is extremely valuable as a veteran presence. The Kings' rookie trio of Maxime Raynaud, Nique Clifford, and Dylan Cardwell all vouched for Westbrook as a strong leader last season, so imagine how much he could help an incoming 19-year-old point guard with the weight of the franchise on his shoulders.

Granted, it does not have to be Westbrook to fill this void. If the Kings do not want to run it back with the 2016-17 NBA MVP, signing a veteran point guard should still be a priority to make things easier for Acuff Jr. in his rookie year.

Keeping Domantas Sabonis

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

There has been heavy trade speculation surrounding Domantas Sabonis this offseason, and really, since February's deadline, but keeping him would take a load of pressure off Acuff Jr. in his rookie year.

Sabonis, a three-time All-Star, is a proven talent and one of the best playmakers at his position. For a player who is capable of having the ball in his hands and initiating an offense, Sabonis would greatly help Acuff Jr. offensively.

Sure, defensively, Sabonis is not the best fit. Actually, Dylan Cardwell seems like the ideal fit as Acuff Jr.'s center because he is a lob threat and an elite rim protector, but for his rookie year, Acuff Jr. should not have the full weight of the offense on his shoulders. Do the Kings want Acuff Jr. to have some freedom? Sure, but keeping Sabonis's playmaking ability would be the best way to ease Acuff Jr. into the NBA.

As the Kings enter a new era, they should absolutely trade Sabonis this offseason if the right offer comes through. However, for Acuff Jr.'s sake, he would benefit from playing his rookie year with Sabonis on the court with him.

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