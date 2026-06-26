Two Free Agents the Kings Must Sign Immediately After NBA Draft

The Sacramento Kings walked out of the 2026 NBA Draft with a three-headed rookie class of Darius Acuff Jr., Alex Karaban, and Emanuel Sharp. While some fans wanted the team to add more length, this was a great draft outcome for the Kings.

However, they now need to address some of their other roster needs in free agency. Specifically, they can go ahead and lock up two of their own free agents.

Here is a look at two free agents the Kings can sign immediately after the 2026 NBA Draft, and why they should be a priority for Sacramento.

Russell Westbrook

Mar 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) drives to the basket during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

After drafting Acuff Jr. seventh overall, the Kings should be looking for a veteran point guard to help him grow throughout his rookie season. Who better than Russell Westbrook? The 37-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Kings last season, and immediately became the veteran leader the team needed.

Throughout the season, Sacramento's rookies—Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell—had constant praise for the 2016-17 NBA MVP guard and how much he was helping them find their roles and develop. Now, they can bring him back on another veteran minimum deal to help be a leader for their new rookie point guard with star potential.

Kings rookies Max Raynaud and Nique Clifford discuss what they've learned from veterans Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan



🚨 NEW KINGS YM3 EP LIVE EVERYWHERE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ADO1N7CGHk — TheOldManAndTheThree (@OldManAndThree) April 24, 2026

Acuff Jr.'s potential is through the roof. If he can learn from Westbrook during his rookie year, it would be a huge help in helping him reach that potential. Westbrook's work ethic, leadership, and hustle are all things Acuff Jr. could pick up from the veteran guard.

Not to mention, Westbrook proved that he can still make an on-court impact. Of course, with young guys like Acuff Jr., Sharp, and Nique Clifford, the Kings would not necessarily want to rely on Westbrook to play meaningful minutes, but they know he can come in and contribute when needed.

Last season, he averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game as an 18-year veteran. He undoubtedly still has some gas left in the tank, and we could see him return to Sacramento for another season.

Precious Achiuwa

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While the Kings should undoubtedly try to re-sign Westbrook, Precious Achiuwa should be their priority as a potential long-term difference-maker. The 26-year-old forward is exactly what the Kings need in their bench unit next season as a plus-defender, rebounder, and physical presence.

The Kings took a chance on Achiuwa last season with a veteran minimum contract, and while he likely played his way to a larger deal this offseason, Sacramento should still be able to retain him at a fair price. Fortunately, Kings insider James Ham reported that Sacramento is expected to re-sign Achiuwa.

Last season, Achiuwa averaged 10.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.6 stocks per game, while shooting 52.8% from the field. Achiuwa even started 57 games for Sacramento due to various injuries, and he stepped up big time in their rotation when needed most.

Precious Achiuwa had himself a half!



18 PTS (8-13 FGM)

15 REB



He's the only player this season to total 15+ PTS and 15+ REB in any half 😲 pic.twitter.com/7yYJ2mrlZp — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2026

Achiuwa has found a great home as part of Sacramento's young core, and as the Kings enter a new rebuild era, he should undoubtedly play a role. If they are able to re-sign Achiuwa, they will have a revamped core of Acuff Jr., Karaban, Sharp, Achiuwa, Clifford, Raynaud, and Cardwell, which should undoubtedly excite fans.

After going a bit smaller in the draft, the Kings need more size and physicality in their frontcourt, making Achiuwa an obvious priority.

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