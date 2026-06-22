Kings NBA Draft Rumors: What’s Real, What’s Smoke & What to Watch

The 2026 NBA Draft kicks off on Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT, and there has been plenty of noise about what the Sacramento Kings might have in store. Despite getting unlucky in the draft lottery by sliding two spots to pick No. 7, the Kings should be able to walk out of draft night on a high note.

Here is a look at a few of the rumors floating around the Kings franchise leading up to the draft, and whether or not we should believe what we are hearing.

What's Real

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) looks on during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Mutual interest in Darius Acuff Jr.

The most notable draft rumor in Sacramento has been their interest in Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. The Kings have seemingly had Acuff at the top of their draft board for a long time, and for a franchise in desperate need of a star point guard, it makes sense.

Acuff is an offensive star, and despite notable defensive limitations, he projects to be a high-impact player, especially for a Kings team in desperate need of a spark.

The Sacramento Kings are enamored with Darius Acuff Jr., per @MikeAScotto



“It’s worth noting Sacramento’s general manager, Scott Perry, coached Darius Acuff Sr. at Eastern Kentucky, as Sacramento is in search of a long-term floor general for the future. Should Acuff Jr. be off… pic.twitter.com/hUFMT7sDmm — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 23, 2026

On top of that, Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor reported that Acuff's camp wants him to land in Sacramento as well. This mutual interest is not surprising, even though it is rare to find a player who wants to be a King. Still, they likely see the opportunity for him to be the lead guy in Sacramento, and likely his best path to becoming a star and getting a nice payday in his second contract.

The desire to trade for another first-rounder

The Stein Line's Jake Fischer reported how the Kings have been targeting a trade with the Charlotte Hornets (picks 14 and 18) or the Toronto Raptors (pick 19) as they look to acquire another first-round pick on draft night.

Especially if the Kings draft Acuff with the seventh pick, bringing in a more defensive-minded rookie with another top-20 pick would be a game-changer. If the Kings could get Acuff and someone like Morez Johnson Jr., Allen Graves, or Yaxel Lendeborg, it would make their draft night that much better.

However, just because they want another first-round pick does not mean it will happen.

Top prospects declining workouts in Sacramento

While the Kings have brought in both Acuff and Kingston Flemings for pre-draft workouts, they have not had any luck getting the other top guards in Sacramento. Mikel Brown Jr., Keaton Wagler, and Brayden Burries have all reportedly turned down workouts with the Kings, per ESPN's Anthony Slater and The Stein Line's Jake Fischer.

What unfolds on Tuesday at Nos. 5 and 6 holds great intrigue around the NBA. Mikel Brown Jr. has already visited the Nets. Both he and Keaton Wagler, sources say, have canceled visits with the Kings at No. 7.



I’m told Wagler could still meet with Brooklyn brass between now and… https://t.co/0GxQYUTaCr — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 20, 2026

This is easy to believe, as Wagler and Brown Jr. have both likely gotten guarantees in the top six, not needing to fly to Sacramento for a pre-draft workout. As for Burries, he will likely be available at No. 7, but he is represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, and they are likely doing what they can to ensure their client goes exactly where they want him.

What's Smoke

Oct 15, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard Jordan Miller (22) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Trading Sabonis for a top-20 pick

While it is very believable for the Kings to want a top-20 pick, especially in return for Domantas Sabonis, we should not expect this to come to life. Sure, in Sacramento's eyes, Sabonis is worth a valuable first-rounder. However, coming off an injury-plagued season and some of his worst basketball in years, his value is at an all-time low.

The Kings will not be getting the return for Sabonis that they want, and the Hornets have reportedly already expressed that by keeping picks Nos. 14 and 18 off the table in trade talks for the three-time All-Star, per Fischer.

It seems likely that we will still see Sabonis in a Kings uniform when training camp rolls around, rather than traded ahead of Tuesday night's draft.

Trading the No. 7 pick

There has been some talk about the Kings either trading up from the No. 7 spot to secure Darius Acuff Jr., or trading down from No. 7 if their preferred guy is off the board. However, we should not expect either of those scenarios to play out.

Not only is Acuff expected to be on the board for the Kings' taking at No. 7, but even if he were off the board, they have other high-level prospects to choose from. Whether it be Flemings, Brown Jr., or Wagler, the Kings' point guard position would be in good hands.

ESPN Trade Idea For Number 5 Overall Pick:



Kings Receive:

- No. 5 Pick



Clippers Receive:

- No. 7 Pick

- 31’ First



Kings would untimely select a top prospect, likely Darius Acuff Jr, Mikel Brown Jr, or Keaton Wagler. pic.twitter.com/XTFk9BXEBN — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) June 20, 2026

Sure, some fans would like to see the Kings trade down to secure another first-round pick in the process, especially with point guards like Labaron Philon Jr. and Ebuka Okorie expected to be available at the end of the lottery, but we will not be seeing this pick dealt.

What to Watch

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The second-round picks

After finding Maxime Raynaud with the 41st overall pick in last year's draft, the Kings are likely hellbent on repeating their second-round success on Wednesday. Guys like Alex Karaban, Richie Saunders, Trevon Brazile, Baba Miller, Zuby Ejiofor, and many more are expected to be on the Kings' radar at picks 34 and 45.

It is always hard to project who will actually be available when the Kings are on the clock in the second round, but it will certainly be worth monitoring who falls to them.

The Kings' veterans

While it is hard to imagine the Kings getting a top-20 pick in exchange for Sabonis, that does not mean the Kings will be quiet on the trade front. We can still monitor the statuses of Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Malik Monk on draft night, with a trade potentially around the corner without us knowing.

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