Kings Have Clear Priority in Rebuilding Roster, GM Scott Perry Admits

Despite having one of the oldest rosters in the NBA, the Sacramento Kings finished the 2025-26 season tied for last place in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record. They reached the 60-loss mark for just the second time in franchise history, and heading into the offseason, changes will obviously be made.

As the Kings stick with Doug Christie as their head coach and Scott Perry as the general manager, all the changes will come on the roster. Of course, they will look to build a roster more capable of winning, but there is also a priority to get younger. During his exit interview last week, Perry talked about the desire to acquire younger players this offseason.

"Well, the draft's going to help us do that a little bit," Perry said about getting younger. "Not only do we have the lottery pick, we also have a couple picks in the second round. That gets you a lot younger. Then, as we look to free agency or potential trades, if we can get a little bit on the younger side, that will help us. ... We'll incrementally keep working towards getting a little bit younger."

The Kings finished the season with eight players 25 or younger and six players 29 or older. The Kings actually did an impressive job of bringing in more young talent, headlined by their rookie trio of Maxime Raynaud, Nique Clifford, and Dylan Cardwell.

Building a sustainable winner

Perry has been very open about the Kings' rebuild process, admitting that it will take several years to get where they want to be. This offseason is pivotal as they turn toward a brighter future, and getting younger is a necessary step.

"You always hear me talk about building a sustainable winner, so I think that's going to be important to have enough guys that are in that 'younger bucket' to help drive that energy on a nightly basis," Perry said.

Perry specifically praised the young guys for their energy, pace, physicality, and unselfish ball movement toward the end of the season, which incentivizes him to get more players that fit that mold this offseason.

Behind the basket and through contact???



What a shot from Maxime Raynaud! pic.twitter.com/ysWC3cAzr4 — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2026

Sure, they cannot expect to find another gem like Raynaud in the second round of this year's draft, or Cardwell in undrafted free agency, but they can look to bring in guys who play with similar energy.

The Kings are set to have a top-eight pick in this summer's draft, as they are hoping to finally get what they have been lacking: a franchise cornerstone. The Kings can have an impressive young core, but without having one star-caliber cornerstone to build around, it is much harder to get back toward the top of the West. By getting younger and winning the draft, the Kings will have a great opportunity to get back into the playoffs in the next couple of years.