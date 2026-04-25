NBA Mock Trade Swaps Kings and Grizzlies' Disgruntled Stars

The Sacramento Kings could once again enter the offseason searching for answers in the backcourt, and one of the more intriguing ideas floating around is a potential star guard swap with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Sacramento has been stuck in an awkward middle ground, needing more high-end talent while also trying to get younger and more financially flexible. Whether that comes through the draft or a bold trade, adding a dynamic guard remains a priority.

A name that continues to surface in hypothetical discussions is Ja Morant, a player whose talent is undeniable but whose situation in Memphis has become increasingly complicated. On the other side, moving off a high-priced scorer like Zach LaVine could help Sacramento reset its timeline while opening the door for a different type of lead guard.

Why the Kings Do It

Apr 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) walks down the court in the third quarter of game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

From Sacramento’s perspective, the appeal of a deal like this starts with the opportunity to buy low on Morant. At his best, Morant is a franchise-altering guard who can elevate an offense with his explosiveness, playmaking, and ability to control the tempo of a game.

The Kings have lacked that true downhill creator who can consistently pressure defenses, and Morant would immediately fill that void. There is also a belief that a change of scenery could benefit him, giving him a fresh start in a new environment with a team eager to return to contention. Sacramento could justify taking on the risk if it believes Morant can rediscover his All-Star form.

Financial and Trade Framework

Financial flexibility also plays a major role in the Kings' consideration of this move. If LaVine were to pick up his option, his contract could be viewed as a large but potentially useful expiring deal, depending on how teams evaluate it.

Sacramento has been looking for ways to shed long-term salary and retool the roster with younger, cheaper contributors. Including a young piece like Devin Carter, along with second-round picks, could be enough to push a deal across the finish line in a scenario where Memphis is motivated. The Kings would be taking on risk, but they would also be betting on upside, something teams in their position often have to do.

Why the Grizzlies Do It

Feb 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

For Memphis, the reasoning behind a move like this would center on resetting both financially and culturally. Moving on from Morant, despite his talent, could signal a desire to move past the uncertainty surrounding the team and establish a new direction.

Taking on LaVine’s contract, especially if it is viewed as shorter-term or movable, could give the Grizzlies flexibility down the line. It would also give them a proven scorer who could potentially rebuild his value in a different role. Memphis has already made moves to reshape its roster, and this type of trade would further that transition.

Ultimately, a star guard swap between the Kings and Grizzlies remains more of a compelling idea than a likely outcome. The framework makes sense on paper, with Sacramento chasing upside and Memphis potentially seeking stability and financial clarity. Still, deals involving players of this caliber are rarely simple and often require perfect timing and alignment from both sides.

The Kings would need to be confident in Morant’s ability to lead them forward, while the Grizzlies would have to commit to a new direction fully. It is the kind of high-risk, high-reward scenario that could define an offseason if both teams decide to explore it seriously.