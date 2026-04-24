Three Ways the Kings Can Find Their Long-Term Point Guard This Offseason

After experimenting with a combo of Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook this season, it became even clearer that the Sacramento Kings desperately need to find their long-term answer at the point guard position. This offseason is expected to be one of the most important in franchise history, and it starts with how they address their glaring need at point guard.

With that in mind, here are a few ways the Kings can find their long-term point guard this summer, and how much each scenario actually helps the franchise:

Through the NBA Draft

Options: Kingston Flemings, Darius Acuff Jr., Mikel Brown Jr.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The most obvious choice is to draft a high-level point guard. The Kings are locked into a top-nine pick this summer, with an 11.5% chance at the first-overall pick and a 45.2% chance at a top-four pick. Chances are, the Kings will land either the sixth or seventh pick, which should give them the option to select one of the aforementioned guards.

Flemings, Acuff Jr., and Brown Jr. each have their unique strengths, but the Houston Cougars product seems to be the safest bet. If the Kings want to take the chance on any of the three to be their new franchise cornerstone and long-term point guard, Flemings is the way to go.

If the Kings jump into the top four and choose talent over fit, passing on a point guard, they will have two more chances to at least add some depth at that position in the draft. The Kings have two second-round picks, and while they cannot expect to even find their next starting point guard in those spots, they can still add depth.

Landing a young point guard to lead their franchise is certainly the best choice for the rebuilding Kings, but prioritizing talent over fit is still the way to go for a talent-needy team.

Through the trade market

Options: Ja Morant, Immanuel Quickley, LaMelo Ball

Nov 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends during the first half at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

If the Kings pass on the opportunity to draft a point guard, they can always look toward the trade market. Getting a proven point guard whose value is not as high as it used to be, like Morant, Ball, or Quickley, could be their next best option.

Depending on the price of acquiring any of them, the Kings might be able to land a star guard without giving up valuable assets. Of course, they all have undesirable contracts, but they could thrive in new situations. Morant, especially, is a very likely trade candidate this offseason, and one the Kings have already been linked to.

The Kings were reportedly in discussions with the Toronto Raptors in a deal centered around Domantas Sabonis and Quickley, and while Sacramento scoffed at the idea of adding his $162 million contract, those talks could heat up again over the summer.

Trading for one of these guys could be much more risky than simply drafting one, but it could also pay off.

Through internal development

Options: Nique Clifford, Devin Carter, Killian Hayes

Apr 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) looks on after making a three point basket against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

If the Kings are not able to find their next point guard in the draft or through a trade, they will simply have to play with what they've got. Carter, who the Kings drafted 13th overall in 2024, has not gotten a fair shot at being their long-term point guard. Next season, he could have the job to himself, and giving him that chance is not a bad idea.

Clifford was drafted 24th overall last season, and while he is seen as more of a combo guard, he has proven that he has the tools to be a point guard at this level. Letting either Carter or Clifford grow and learn as the team's point guard could pay off in the future.

Hayes, a former seventh-overall pick, is set to hit free agency this summer, but he could be their answer if they choose to bring him back. While he has still not lived up to his potential through six NBA seasons, at just 24 years old, there is still hope if the Kings continue to give him opportunities.

All in all, the Kings' best option this offseason will be to draft a point guard, but if they pass on that opportunity, there are other scenarios where they still have an upgrade at that position heading into next season.