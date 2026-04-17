Are the Kings a Realistic Trade Destination for Ja Morant?

After finishing their 2025-26 season with a 22-60 record, the Sacramento Kings are desperate to turn things around moving forward. General manager Scott Perry suggests that it might be a long process, but there are some ways they could speed up the rebuild phase.

Two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant could be nearing the end of his tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies, and as we have seen over the past year, the Kings could be a team worth monitoring this offseason.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Michael C. Wright brought up the Kings when discussing Morant's uncertain future in Memphis, as the Grizzlies are expected to have better luck in trade discussions this time around.

"Sources familiar with the Kings' thinking say that Sacramento could circle back to Morant if it does not land a lead guard with its lottery pick in the draft," MacMahon and Wright reported. "Several executives from other teams polled by ESPN believe the Grizzlies should have better luck finding a destination for Morant this summer, with the caveat that Memphis shouldn't expect to get much value in return."

Are the Kings a realistic destination?

Dec 5, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) collects a loose ball over Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the first quarter at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Of course, it is hard to count out the Kings in potential Morant trade talks. MacMahon and Wright also mentioned how the Kings asked the Grizzlies to "incentivize" their negotiations before the trade deadline by adding draft compensation, but Memphis ended talks there.

Now, with Morant's value at an all-time low and the star reportedly already telling "players around the league and some of his former coaches that he isn't playing for Memphis anymore," it would not be surprising if the Kings rejoined the sweepstakes.

During exit interviews, Kings head coach Doug Christie stressed the importance of needing a point guard to be a legitimate threat in the NBA. Could their next point guard be Morant?

When asked what he feels like the Kings’ roster needs, head coach Doug Christie pointed to the point guard position.



“In this league, if you don’t have that position, you really don’t have a chance.” — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) April 15, 2026

Morant only appeared in 20 games this season, after playing 50 in the 2024-25 season and just nine in 2023-24. Regardless of how talented he is when healthy, he has not been able to stay available over the past few years, making him one of the least reliable stars in the league.

Of course, the idea of bringing Morant to Sacramento is not all bad, especially if they can acquire him at a discount. If they could see him being their next franchise point guard, taking that chance is not the end of the world. He has two years left on his contract, worth $42.2 million and $44.9 million, respectively. Worst-case scenario, he is a free agent in 2028. However, with the Kings already in a financial pickle, they might choose to avoid that money altogether.

Still, there are likely better moves out there for the Kings to make. The 26-year-old has already shown signs of regression, and the fact that he cannot stay on the court certainly does not help either. Putting him alongside Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine could turn into a on-court disaster, potentially making their roster even more embarrassing than it already is.

Are the Kings a realistic trade destination for Morant? Absolutely. Does that mean it would be a smart move? It is hard to say.