Nique Clifford Takes the Fall for Why Kings Traded Him to Thunder

Last week, the Sacramento Kings made their first move of the season, and it was not what fans would've expected heading into the new year. The Kings traded second-year guard Nique Clifford to the Oklahoma City Thunder, giving up on the 24-year-old just over a year after drafting him in the first round.

Clifford made his first return to Sacramento since the trade on Sunday night, dropping nine points in 24 minutes off the bench for the Thunder in a 22-point win. Before the game, Clifford addressed the trade, taking the blame for why the Kings decided to ship him off.

“There’s so many different things that it could go back to. I just like to take accountability. I got to be better. I didn’t play well enough. I fell out of the rotation, and part of that is definitely on me," Clifford said. "I could have been better for the team, and the decisions they made were what they felt was best for the organization and for the team. And, you know, I respect that. So I wish them nothing but the best, and I just want to continue moving forward with my career and getting better.”

Nique Clifford on his trade to OKC, what went wrong in Sacramento, how he found out, and more: pic.twitter.com/jVuMQeJbSp — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) November 16, 2026

Clifford falling out of Sacramento's rotation this season was not what many fans expected, as he averaged just 6.3 minutes in his eight games for the Kings this season, on top of one DNP-CD. Granted, the Kings had a bit of a logjam in their backcourt, but giving up so easily on Clifford came as a shock.

Before the season started, Clifford was viewed as a vital piece of their young core. Then, just a few weeks into the season, they traded him for a pair of second-round picks. While we can understand Clifford taking the blame here, some fingers have to be pointed at the Kings' management. This has been a common trend for the organization, and one they need to fix.

Unfinished business

Clifford obviously left the Kings much sooner than he could've expected, and he feels like he had unfinished business in Sacramento. He just entered his sophomore season and still had room to grow, but he now gets to do so in a much better environment in Oklahoma City.

"A little bit. I defintely know I could've given more, and know I was gonna continue to grow and get better. But it's part of the decision they made, and, you know, it's a business. So I respect that, and I'm moving forward with things," he said.

Nov 15, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nique Clifford (18) reacts before an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his rookie season, Clifford averaged 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 25.1 minutes per game, and only improved as the season progressed. In the final month-and-a-half of the season, he really found his rhythm in an increased role, averaging 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.1 steals over 18 games.

After what we saw at the end of his rookie year, Clifford had fairly high expectations as a sophomore, but it feels like he never got a real chance to prove himself after his first full NBA offseason.

No hard feelings

While Clifford explained why he feels at fault for falling out of the Kings' rotation and ultimately getting traded to Oklahoma City, he also expressed gratitude toward the organization, signaling that there are no hard feelings.

"I really enjoyed my experience here," he said. "I loved everybody. Loved all the fanbase, all they love they showed to us. And then my teammates, the staff, I had great relationships over here, so I'll have those for the rest of my life. That was definitely tough for me to say goodbye to, but I'm in a great situation with Oklahoma."

It would've been great to see what Clifford could've done as a long-term piece for the Kings, but we can hope he finds success with a championship organization in Oklahoma City.

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